TikTok’s Bella Bradford Reveals Death at Age 24 With Premade Video

TikTok star Bella Bradford died on October 15 at age 24 after battling a uncommon type of most cancers. She introduced her personal demise in a pre-recorded video revealed weeks after her passing.

“I’ve terminal most cancers and sadly, by now, my life has come to an finish, and I’ve handed away,” Bradford mentioned in a TikTok uploaded on Thursday, October 31. “However I wished to do one ultimate Get Prepared With Me as a result of I really like doing these, and I really like vogue. Thanks for following me on this enjoyable journey, and yeah, I hope you’ll again on all my movies and discover a little bit little bit of pleasure in your day if you happen to ever wanted to really feel.”

The 11-minute-long video featured Bradford sharing a poignant message to her followers as she mirrored on her life.

“Keep in mind that you reside each day and solely die as soon as,” she mentioned. “So, every little thing helps.”

Associated: TikToker Maddy Baloy Dies at 26 After Battle With Most cancers

TikToker Maddy Baloy, who impressed tens of millions by documenting her life with terminal most cancers, has died at age 26. “Madison handed away peacefully final night time,” her fiancé, Louis Risher, advised Folks in an announcement on Thursday, Might 2. “She is so particular. I turned 27 yesterday, truly. I used to be holding her hand all day and that’s […]

Bradford shared earlier this yr that she had been identified in 2021 with most cancers in her jaw muscle. Initially, the influencer thought there was a problem along with her knowledge enamel.

In her ultimate video, followers watched as she bought wearing a impartial look paired with a white sweater. She accomplished the outfit with easy gold jewellery, sun shades and a baseball cap earlier than sending a candy message to followers.

@bellabradford0 Bella’s ultimate prepare with me 💛 right here’s a message she wrote: Thanks for all of your love and assist all through my ultimate levels of life, I’m so grateful. Filming these movies really introduced me a way of puropse in my ultimate few months and in addition related me with a really type group of individuals. I want you all a fantastic life and please remeber to reside every day with as a lot significance as the subsequent. What a privilege it’s to develop outdated. Thanks for permitting me to be myself on this platform, I actually felt excited every day to leap on right here and join over our shared love of life and vogue. Love all the time, Bella P.S. these are the manufacturers talked about on this video on your reference (I nonetheless gotta give the ppl what they need 😘😂) @St. Agni @ANINE BING OFFICIAL @One Mile @Class A Jewellers @SARAH & SEBASTIAN @Lucy People @Arms Of Eve @asos @Alias Mae @maisonmargielafragrances @MECCA — Bella handed away peacefully surrounded by the individuals she loves most on Tuesday the fifteenth of October. Thanks for all of your assist and love alongside the way in which, no act of kindness was ever wasted on her, she was without end grateful. 💛♾️ ♬ unique sound – Bella Bradford

“Thanks guys a lot for this wild and great journey,” Bradford mentioned as she wrapped up the video. “I hope you all have stunning and superb lives, and I want all the very best for each single considered one of you. A lot of love.”

Information of Bradford’s demise was shared throughout the video’s caption, revealing that the influencer “handed away peacefully surrounded by the individuals she loves most.”

Thank You! You may have efficiently subscribed.

“Thanks for all of your assist and love alongside the way in which, no act of kindness was ever wasted on her, she was without end grateful,” the video’s caption continued. Bradford additionally wrote her followers a message to be uploaded along with her ultimate TikTok and, in fact, included a listing of manufacturers that she talked about within the Get Prepared With Me.

Associated: TikTok Star Leah Smith Useless at 22 After Battling Uncommon Bone Most cancers

TikTok star Leah Smith died on Monday, March 11, following a four-year bone most cancers battle. She was 22. “I’m unhappy to say that she handed away at the moment round half-eleven this morning,” Smith’s boyfriend, Andrew, mentioned in a TikTok video shared through her official web page on Monday. “I simply wish to say thanks to everybody. […]

“Thanks for all of your love and assist all through my ultimate levels of life, I’m so grateful,” the message from Bradford learn. “Filming these movies really introduced me a way of goal in my ultimate few months and in addition related me with a really type group of individuals.”

She continued: “I want you all a fantastic life and please keep in mind to reside every day with as a lot significance as the subsequent. What a privilege it’s to develop outdated. Thanks for permitting me to be myself on this platform, I actually felt excited every day to leap on right here and join over our shared love of life and vogue.”