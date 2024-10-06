TikTok star dead at 25

TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg has died. She was 25 years previous.

Taylor’s husband, Cameron Grigg, shared the tragic information on Instagram Saturday.

Cameron known as Taylor’s passing “so sudden and surprising” and shared a hyperlink to a GoFundMe web page to assist the household with funds.

Taylor Rousseau Grigg. Instagram / @cameron.griggg

Taylor Rousseau Grigg and Cameron Grigg. Instagram / @itstaylorrousseau

“Nobody ever expects to need to cope with this type of ache and heartache, particularly at our age,” Cameron started his publish. “This previous 12 months Taylor has handled extra ache and struggling than most individuals do in a lifetime. And despite that she nonetheless has been such a light-weight and all the time introduced pleasure to everybody round her.”

Cameron Grigg’s publish about his spouse’s demise. Instagram / @cameron.griggg

“She is probably the most courageous and powerful lady I do know, and her confidence within the Lord outweighed each different circumstance she’s confronted, even in her darkest hours,” Cameron added. “I do know she’s saved my life and so many others on the market.”

Cameron then revealed that Taylor’s “earthly physique remains to be right here with us being ran by machines to maintain her organs viable for donation.”

Taylor Rousseau Grigg and Cameron Grigg. Instagram / @itstaylorrousseau

“Greater than something Taylor would wish to know that she’s persevering with to save lots of individuals’s lives even after she’s gone from this world,” he wrote. “And despite the fact that her earthly physique might have failed her, her reminiscence and life might be carried on perpetually. She doesn’t owe anybody, something. However she would need everybody to know that she’s greater than okay.”

Taylor Rousseau Grigg. Instagram / @itstaylorrousseau

Taylor Rousseau Grigg. Instagram / @itstaylorrousseau

“She’s now not in ache, however her physique has been made entire in Jesus identify,” Cameron went on. “We will reward God that she’s going to endure no extra struggling and he or she is really let loose from these earthly chains! SHES BEEN MADE WHOLE AND PERFECT!”

The late TikTok star’s husband mentioned they “don’t have something financially so as” and haven’t any insurance coverage. He then shared details about the GoFundMe which has raised over $25,000.

“And even for those who can’t contribute financially, prayers for our household are all the time wanted,” Cameron mentioned. “I really like y’all. Taylor loves y’all. Thanks for all of the help and type phrases throughout this time.”

Taylor Rousseau Grigg and Cameron Grigg. Instagram / @itstaylorrousseau

Taylor Rousseau Grigg. Instagram / @itstaylorrousseau

The GoFundMe web page says, “It’s with our deepest condolences that we acknowledge the passing of Taylor, who has now unfold her wings. Her spirit will reside on within the hearts of all who knew her. Presently we might recognize everybody’s respect and privateness for our household right now.”

The web page additionally mentioned {that a} profit in Taylor’s honor is within the works.

Taylor had over 1.4 million followers on TikTok.

Taylor Rousseau Grigg. Instagram / @itstaylorrousseau

Her ultimate video was posted on September 26. It featured Taylor spending time together with her canine.

The late social media star began courting her husband in 2021. They first linked on Instagram and acquired engaged in June 2022, earlier than tying the knot over one 12 months afterward August 19, 2023.