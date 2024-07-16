TikTok Star Bella Brave Dies At 10 Years Old After Health Issues

A ten-year-old TikTok star referred to as Bella Courageous died July 14, her household mentioned.

Bella, born Isabella Thomson, had greater than 7 million followers on the app. Her mom, Kyla Thomson, confirmed Bella’s demise on social media July 15.

“Our courageous woman left her legacy right here on earth to bounce on streets of gold,” she wrote within the caption of an Instagram submit. “Bella handed peacefully in our arms. Please hold her identify in your lips, her recollections alive and her bravery in your hearts.”

Thomson additionally posted a TikTok of Bella dancing in a purple gown to “By no means Sufficient” by Loren Allred from “The Best Showman.”

“Please share with us each element of how she touched your life or saved you courageous,” Thompson added within the caption. “Bella would need you to recollect; God is love, be courageous and you’re by no means too outdated to convey a stuffy.”

The day of Bella’s demise, her mom posted an replace on Instagram, writing: “All the things feels numb, as if my thoughts is shielding me from the overwhelming worry of dropping my baby. Regardless of the percentages, I maintain on to hope.”

Only a week earlier, Bella had been positioned in a medically induced coma on July 10 after experiencing issues from a lung an infection, her mom wrote in an Instagram submit.

Earlier than she was positioned within the coma, she had been intubated within the ICU on July 9, her mom mentioned.

Bella’s supporters left messages remembering the 10-year-old within the feedback of her newest TikTok:

I too got here for an replace and now left crying my eyes out. That is heartbreaking. We’re all for the higher in figuring out Bella Courageous. Could she relaxation in everlasting peace 🕊️

Quietly I’ve adopted this account and watched her stay her finest life and never complain as soon as…….. that is heartbreaking 💔😢 I’m so very sorry to listen to this information. She is a real hero…… 🙌👼

So unhappy to listen to of her passing 😢 She was so lovely and humorous. I’ve solely folder for the previous few months however she at all times put a smile on my face after I was having a foul day. Fly excessive Bella Courageous 🕊

This broke me to items. Relaxation in peace, Bella, prayers to you all 💖

I’m really going to sob. Relaxation in peace Bella Courageous❤️‍🩹🕊️

Bella was born with three uncommon medical circumstances: dwarfism, a bowel illness known as Hirschsprung illness and extreme mixed immunodeficiency, which results the immune system, in response to Canadian radio station CJME.

“All three are very uncommon, however to have all of them collectively can be remarkable,” Thomson instructed CJME.

In 2020, Bella was positioned on an inventory to get a bowel transplant, and he or she obtained the transplant at SickKids Hospital in Toronto in 2023.

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds visited Bella after her transplant, and several other of the movies went viral. One video of Reynolds sitting on the ground subsequent to her hospital mattress obtained 3 million likes.

Earlier than her demise, Bella described what she thought heaven can be prefer to Folks: “Heaven has a number of clouds, a giant citadel constructed of clouds. God can be there.”