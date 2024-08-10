Tika Sumpter to Release ‘Adventures of Curiosity Cove’ Podcast

Tika Sumpter’s daughter is the”artistic creativeness” behind her newest undertaking.

The actress, 44, opened as much as Us Weekly completely concerning the launch of her new podcast, “Adventures of Curiosity Cove.” Sumpter shares her daughter, Ella-Loren, 7, with husband Nicholas James, 41, whom she starred alongside on OWN’s The Haves and the Have Nots.

“We’ve been telling [our daughter] tales and utilizing her creativeness for without end,” mentioned Sumpter. “After I began enjoying different podcasts for her, I used to be so stunned that she’d be having tub and he or she’s like ‘Mother are you able to activate my tales podcast?’”

Sumpter and her husband created “Ella the Curious,” a personality centered round their daughter’s inquisitive nature. “Adventures of Curiosity Cove” is a “whirlwind of fantastic, magical tales” based mostly on Ella.

“It offers inspiration to youngsters with out having them be on their display a lot,” she mentioned. “It’s listening, it’s utilizing their brains, it’s connecting various things.”

Associated: ‘Blended-ish’ Star Tika Sumpter: How I Get My Daughter Ella, 4, to Pay attention

Don’t underestimate a 4-year-old! Blended-ish star Tika Sumpter revealed how she will get her infant to hear throughout a brand new interview with Us Weekly. Watch the newest episode of Mothers Like Us with host Christina Garibaldi and Stroller within the Metropolis’s Brianne Manz to see what the actress needed to say. “Their minds are so sensible, so I might say […]

Not solely does Sumpter imagine within the podcast’s advantages for the younger listener, she says it additionally helps her and her husband discover time to loosen up.

“[The podcast] gave me peace, too,” she mentioned. “We wanna give them a break, and provides them a second and be ok with one thing that their child is listening to.”

Aligning the podcast’s mission with that of her multimedia firm Fort Sumpter, Tika reiterated the corporate’s ethos: “Present peace that elicits pleasure.” She hopes that “Adventures of Curiosity Cove” is simply the beginning of the “podcast revolution” for youths, encouraging younger ones to ditch the know-how and have interaction with their artistic facet.

Associated: Tika Sumpter: What’s in My Bag?

Tika Sumpter likes cut price on the subject of garments. “I run to Marshalls and decide one thing up,” the No person’s Idiot (in theaters now) star, 38, tells Us. However there are some splurges the mother of Ella-Loren, 2 (with fiancé Nicholas James, 34), simply can’t resist — like this Chanel bag. Now she reveals […]

“We’re asking youngsters to ship in drawings of what they think about of the story,” she defined. “We wanna publish it for the world to see their artistry… to ensure that youngsters to make use of all of the issues within them with out simply watching one thing.”

Thank You! You’ve gotten efficiently subscribed.

Tales tackle varied themes impressed by the world round Us. Sumpter shares an instance of a narrative based mostly on her daughter’s pre-pandemic battle with COVID, during which her husband created characters out of his daughter’s oxygen machines. One other, she explains, characterizes worry as a dragon, instructing kids the best way to grow to be “buddies with worry.”

“Adventures of Curiosity Cove” premieres on Monday, September 9.

Reporting by Travis Cronin