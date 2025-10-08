Tigers vs Mariners live updates, score, highlights in ALDS Game 3

It was a bumpy trip, but the Detroit Tigers have made it back home for the 2025 MLB playoffs.

The Tigers are taking on the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of the ALDS on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at Comerica Park in Detroit. The game was scheduled for a 4:08 p.m. ET start time, but rainy weather delayed the start to 7 p.m. The game is broadcasted on FS2 and MLB Network (after initially scheduled to be broadcasted on FS1) and can be streamed on Fubo (free trial).

The series is tied 1-1 after the Tigers won Game 1 on Saturday night, 3-2, and the Mariners struck back Sunday night with a 3-2 victory in Game 2.

With two home games coming up, the Tigers can wrap up the series and advance to the ALCS for the first time since 2013. They are currently six wins from reaching the World Series for the first time since 2012. The Tigers last won the World Series in 1984.

The Mariners have never played in a World Series since debuting in 1977.

The Tigers are turning to veteran starter Jack Flaherty for Game 3, and the Mariners are going with the tall righty Logan Gilbert. Flaherty gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched in his only start against the Mariners in the 2025 regular season, while Gilbert gave up three earned runs over two starts against the Tigers in 2025.

Rain has fallen at Comerica Park all morning and might continue into the late afternoon, but should let up by the evening per the forecast from AccuWeather.

Detroit will have a chance to clinch the series in Game 4 on Wednesday with a win today. But with a loss, the Tigers will face a must-win Game 4 in order to force a critical Game 5 in Seattle on Friday.

We’ll have live updates and highlights from Tigers-Mariners in the ALDS Game 3 at Comerica Park below.

Tigers vs Mariners live score updates, highlights

This section will be updated once the game starts.

Tigers offense scoreless in first

End 1st: Tigers 0, Mariners 0

A one-out single from second baseman Gleyber Torres got a runner on for the Tigers in the first inning, but Torres was erased on a fielders choice off a hard ground ball from designated hitter Colt Keith. Riley Greene struck out to end the inning, and we are scoreless after one inning.

Jack Flaherty pitches 1-2-3 first inning

Middle 1st: Tigers 0, Mariners 0

Left fielder Randy Arozarena led off the game with what looked to be an infield single that just beat the throw from second baseman Gleyber Torres … or so we thought, as the umpire initially ruled.

The Tigers challenged the call, and after a review the call was overturned. Flaherty got catcher Cal Raleight to fly out to right field on the next pitch and then got center fielder Julio Rodríguez to strike out on a check swing.

It’s a super-efficient eight-pitch inning for Flaherty to start.

Tigers fans waving orange towels

The Tigers have handed out orange towels to their fans to wave in the stands tonight, and the fans are out waving them during pregame intros about 15 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.

First pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. ET

The Tigers have announced that Game 3 of the ALDS between the Tigers and Mariners will start at 7 p.m. ET.

The rain appears to have paused at Comerica Park for now, but according to AccuWeather there is still a 64% chance of rain at 7 p.m. ET.

The Comerica Park grounds crew made an appearance around 6 p.m. (with a small roar from the crowd) as they begin the work of removing the tarp from the field.

Jason Benetti taking rain delay questions on Comerica Park jumbotron

During the regular season, rain-delayed Tigers games would often be paired with Rain Delay Questions, a recurring segment on the FanDuel Sports Network broadcast led by Tigers lead play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti.

With Benetti not on the broadcast, however, the Tigers have jerry-rigged an impromptu video conference call with Benetti, color commentator Andy Dirks and sideline reporter Daniella Bruce running a lo-fi version of Rain Delay Questions broadcasted on the Comerica Park jumbotron.

Game will move to FS2 if delay runs past 8 p.m.

Per The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, the Tigers-Mariners game will move from FS1 to FS2 if it continues into the Yankees-Blue Jays game, which begins at 8:08 p.m. ET.

And considering the rain likely won’t let up until at least 7 p.m., there’s a very good chance that will happen.

Rain still falling

Rain is still falling at Comerica Park, and we don’t have an updated start time yet.

According to AccuWeather, the chance of rain falls to 49% at 7 p.m. ET and to 0% at 8 p.m. So while we don’t yet know when the game will start, there’s a very good chance we’ll get all of Game 3 in by the end of the night.

Tigers Game 4 weather forecast

The rain has delayed first pitch for Game 3, though we still don’t know by when it will start.

Thankfully, the weather should only affect Game 3 in Detroit, with AccuWeather predicting clear skies and a 0% chance of rain in Detroit on Wednesday for Game 4.

And if this series goes to a Game 5 in Seattle on Friday, it might come with rain as well — though there should be no delay since T-Mobile Park has a retractable roof.

No update on start time

Had there not been a rain delay, today’s Game 3 between the Tigers and Mariners would have already started.

But with the rain still falling and the tarp still on the field, the delay continues. We’re also still waiting for a newly-announced start time, which the Tigers have not yet provided.

Logan Gilbert vs Tigers all-time

Logan Gilbert has good career numbers against the Tigers all time, especially in 2025, where he put up a 2.61 ERA in 10⅓ innings over two starts against Detroit. Here’s how he has done against today’s Tigers lineup.

RF Kerry Carpenter: 1-for-2.

2B Gleyber Torres: 6-for-16, 2B.

DH Colt Keith: not faced.

LF Riley Greene: 5-for-12, 4 Ks.

1B Spencer Torkelson: 1-for-8, 4Ks.

3B Zach McKinstry: 2-for-7, 2 BBs.

C Dillon Dingler: 2-for-3, 2B.

CF Parker Meadows: 0-for-2.

SS Javier Báez: 3-for-8, 2 Ks.

Casey Mize vs Mariners all-time

Mize has had mixed results against the Seattle Mariners in four career starts, with great numbers against the team’s two best hitters but huge struggles against one hitter in particular. Here’s how he has fared against today’s lineup.

LF Randy Arozarena: 2-for-6, 2B.

C Cal Raleigh: 0-for-2, 2 Ks.

CF Julio Rodríguez: 0-for-3.

2B Jorge Polanco: 6-for-16, 2 HRs, 2 2Bs.

1B Josh Naylor: 0-for-2.

3B Eugenio Suárez: Not faced.

DH Dominic Canzone: 1-for-2.

RF Victor Robles: 1-for-3.

SS J.P. Crawford: 2-for-8, 2B.

Tigers-Mariners ALDS Game 3 is officially delayed

With rain in the forecast around 4 p.m., the Tigers have announced that today’s ALDS Game 3, originally set to start at 4:08 p.m., has been delayed.

The Tigers have yet to announce a new start time.

Comerica Park gates open

As the rain calms and the wind continues to blow in Detroit, fans are now rolling into Comerica Park for the first Tigers home playoff game of 2025.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch: “We’re going to play.”

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch is optimistic the Tigers and Mariners will play Game 3 on Tuesday, though he doesn’t know for sure when the game will start.

“We don’t know exactly when we’re going to start,” Hinch said. “Right now, it’s on time. I think I’m going to get an update as we get closer to game time.”

No announcement has been made yet regarding a delay, so we’re currently still on for first pitch at 4:08 p.m. ET.

Tigers vs Mariners odds, betting lines in Game 3 of ALDS

Despite going on the road for the first time in the 2025 postseason, the Mariners are a betting favorite in Game 3.

Moneyline: Mariners (-135), Tigers (+115).

Mariners (-135), Tigers (+115). Over/under: 7½ (-110 each side).

Odds provided by BetMGM as of Tuesday afternoon.

Tigers-Mariners ALDS Game 4 and Game 5 start times could change

Game 4 of the ALDS between the Tigers and the Mariners is currently scheduled for 3:08 p.m. ET at Comerica Park. But that could change depending on the outcome of the other ALDS between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees.

If the Blue Jays win tonight (Game 3 at 8:08 p.m. ET on FS1), they will have swept the series and leave the Tigers-Mariners series as the last remaining ALDS matchup. That would move Wednesday’s Tigers-Mariners Game 4 at Comerica Park to 7:08 p.m. ET, with the broadcast staying on FS1.

If there is no Game 5 between the Blue Jays and the Yankees, and if there is a Game 5 between the Tigers and Mariners, Friday’s Game 5 in Seattle would begin at 8:08 p.m. ET (currently scheduled for 4:40 p.m. ET) with the broadcast moving from FS1 to Fox.

Mariners lineup released

The big question for the Mariners lineup entering Game 3 was the status of first baseman Josh Naylor, whose wife is expecting a baby.

That question was answered, however, with Naylor’s inclusion in today’s Mariners lineup.

1. Randy Arozarena, LF

2. Cal Raleigh, C

3. Julio Rodríguez, CF

4. Jorge Polanco, 2B

5. Josh Naylor, 1B

6. Eugenio Suárez, 3B

7. Dominic Canzone, DH

8. Victor Robles, RF

9. J.P. Crawford, SS

Tigers lineup released

The Tigers are leading off with their best hitter by wRC+ so far this postseason, with Kerry Carpenter at the top of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Javier Báez, who leads the Tigers with six hits this postseason, is batting in the No. 9 position.

1. Kerry Carpenter, RF

2. Gleyber Torres, 2B

3. Colt Keith, DH

4. Riley Greene, LF

5. Spencer Torkelson, 1B

6. Zach McKinstry, 3B

7. Dillon Dingler, C

8. Parker Meadows, CF

9. Javier Báez, SS

What channel is Tigers vs Mariners Game 3 today?

First pitch: 7 p.m. ET.

7 p.m. ET. TV channel: FS2 and MLB Network.

FS2 and MLB Network. Radio: WXYT-FM, 97.1 in Detroit.

Here’s how you can stream the MLB playoffs.

Tigers vs Mariners probable pitchers in Game 3

The Tigers-Mariners Game 3 pitching matchup Tuesday afternoon in Detroit is set:

Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (8-15, 4.64 ERA in the regular season) vs. Logan Gilbert (6-6, 3.44 ERA).

Flaherty tossed 4⅔ innings of one-run ball Thursday in Game 3 of the wild-card series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Gilbert has made one postseason start in his career. In 2022, he allowed three runs in 5⅓ innings in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros. He was the 2025 Opening Day starter for the Mariners.

Tigers vs Mariners schedule playoff series

Best-of-five series, all times Eastern.

Saturday, Oct. 4, Game 1: Tigers 3, Mariners 2 (11)

Tigers 3, Mariners 2 (11) Sunday, Oct. 5, Game 2: Mariners 3, Tigers 2

Mariners 3, Tigers 2 Tuesday, Oct. 7, Game 3: Mariners at Tigers, 7 p.m., FS2

Mariners at Tigers, 7 p.m., FS2 Wednesday, Oct. 8, Game 4: Mariners at Tigers, 3:08 p.m., FS1 (subject to change)

Mariners at Tigers, 3:08 p.m., FS1 (subject to change) *Friday, Oct. 10, Game 5: Tigers at Mariners, 4:40 p.m., FS1 (subject to change)

*If necessary

Tigers vs Mariners probable pitchers for ALDS

Here are the starting pitchers for the rest of the playoff series between the Tigers and Mariners:

Game 3: Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty vs. Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert.

Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty vs. Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert. Game 4: Tigers RHP Casey Mize vs. Mariners TBA.

Tigers RHP Casey Mize vs. Mariners TBA. *Game 5: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal vs. Mariners TBA.

*If necessary

