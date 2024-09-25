Tigers Host Mid-Week Match-Up against CSU Bakersfield

STOCKTON, Calif. – Having allowed simply two objectives in its final 4 video games, the Pacific males’s soccer program will get its last tune-up earlier than convention play when it hosts CSU Bakersfield at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Knoles Subject.

The Tigers (2-2-2) are unbeaten of their final 4 video games in opposition to the Roadrunners (2-2-2) relationship again to 2019. Pacific is 4-2-1 all-time in opposition to CSU Bakersfield.



“One other essential match in opposition to a Massive West staff that has some good outcomes on the 12 months,” head coach Adam Reeves stated. “We perceive what we have to do and might want to execute higher. The emotion is there and must be excessive taking part in at residence simply earlier than convention play begins.”



Fifth 12 months Vinzent Zingel leads Pacific with a pair of objectives on three photographs on course. Junior Jose Maria Barrera holds the staff lead in photographs on aim with seven, together with recording at the least a shot try in every of the primary six video games this 12 months.



Senior Joshua Moya has flashed indicators of brilliance in aim, retaining the Tigers inside video games all 12 months. The Gilroy, California native owns a .865 save share, .83 objectives in opposition to common and three shutouts via six begins. His save share, shutouts and saves per recreation (5.33) all rank first amongst West Coast Convention goalkeepers.



Junior Luca Baltzer and senior Emmanuel Obiefuna have performed each minute for Pacific via half a dozen contests. Baltzer scored on a penalty kick final recreation that finally accomplished a second-half comeback for a 1-1 draw in opposition to Sacramento State final Sunday.



Just like the Tigers, the Roadrunners maintain a .500 file with wins over Utah Tech and then-No. 18 Portland. Of their most up-to-date recreation, CSUB settled for a 1-1 draw at Gonzaga.



The sport can be broadcast reside on ESPN+ with Dennis Ackerman on the decision.



Keep Social

For all the most recent on Pacific Males’s Soccer, make sure to comply with the staff on X (@PacificMSoccer) Instagram (@pacificmsoccer) and “like” the staff’s official Fb web page (Pacific Males’s Soccer).



#PacificProud

