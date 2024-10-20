Connect with us

Tigers crush Hogs in Battle for Golden Boot

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas soccer’s turnaround season hit an enormous velocity bump Saturday night time. 

The Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2 SEC) couldn’t muster sufficient offense in a 34-10 loss to No. 8 LSU. The Tigers outgained the Hogs 384-277 and dominated time of possession within the first half to construct a two-possession lead they’d not relinquish. 

The Razorbacks — who’ve thrived on the bottom all season — completed the night time with 38 yards speeding. Beginning working again Ja’Quinden Jackson seemed banged up all through the sport and left with a proper leg damage early within the fourth quarter. 

Saturday represented a possibility for Arkansas to start out 3-1 for the primary time within the Sam Pittman period and report a second top-10 win in a single season for the primary time since 1965. As an alternative, it’s again to the drafting board with a street recreation at Mississippi State arising subsequent week.

