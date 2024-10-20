Tigers crush Hogs in Battle for Golden Boot

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas soccer’s turnaround season hit an enormous velocity bump Saturday night time.

The Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2 SEC) couldn’t muster sufficient offense in a 34-10 loss to No. 8 LSU. The Tigers outgained the Hogs 384-277 and dominated time of possession within the first half to construct a two-possession lead they’d not relinquish.

The Razorbacks — who’ve thrived on the bottom all season — completed the night time with 38 yards speeding. Beginning working again Ja’Quinden Jackson seemed banged up all through the sport and left with a proper leg damage early within the fourth quarter.

Saturday represented a possibility for Arkansas to start out 3-1 for the primary time within the Sam Pittman period and report a second top-10 win in a single season for the primary time since 1965. As an alternative, it’s again to the drafting board with a street recreation at Mississippi State arising subsequent week.

Under are key performs and extra from Arkansas soccer’s residence loss in opposition to LSU.

Arkansas soccer vs LSU rating updates

LSU 10 6 8 10 34 Arkansas 0 7 3 0 10

Fourth Quarter

Landing LSU: Caden Durham 1-yard run

Durham grinds out his third speeding landing of the night time, and the Tigers are placing the exclamation level on a blowout victory. LSU got here right into a raucous setting and turned the Arkansas crowd right into a library right here within the fourth quarter.

LSU area objective

Diego Ramos drills his fourth area objective of the night time to make it a three-score recreation. The Hogs have already been overly-reliant on the passing recreation, they usually’ll haven’t any different alternative now.

Third Quarter

Landing LSU: Caden Durham 2-yard run

An enormous swing of occasions right here as LSU linebacker Whit Weeks intercepted Taylen Inexperienced, and the Tigers scored on the very subsequent play. It was an amazing effort by Weeks to tip Inexperienced’s go after which make the interception behind the road of scrimmage. Arkansas trails 24-10 after LSU converts the two-point attempt.

Arkansas forces an LSU punt

For the primary time tonight, the Tigers must punt. The Hogs have been helped by two LSU penalties that gave LSU third-and-34. Arkansas takes over at its personal 14 with 5:04 remaining within the third quarter.

Arkansas area objective

Matthew Shipley converts a 51-yard area objective to trim the deficit to 16-10. A pleasant drive was derailed by a sack on third down inside LSU territory. The Hogs have struggled working the soccer tonight, and Ja’Quinden Jackson solely has three carries.

Second Quarter

LSU Subject Purpose

The Tigers have scored on all 4 possessions, however three of these scores have been area objectives after one other kick from Diego Ramos. The Tigers have already been flagged for eight penalties, with most of these coming as pre-snap infractions. Arkansas trails 16-7 with 3:10 remaining within the first half.

Landing Arkansas: Taylen Inexperienced 25-yard go to Andrew Armstrong

The Hogs are on the board, and Armstrong has his first landing of the season on a beautifully-designed play that obtained the extensive receiver open on a deep out route. The Hogs marched 75 yards on 9 performs and have trimmed the deficit to 13-7 with 8:25 remaining within the first half.

LSU area objective

The Arkansas protection as soon as once more retains the Tigers out of the tip zone and limits the harm to 3 factors. Diego Ramos makes his 48-yard try to provide LSU a 13-0 lead early within the second quarter.

First Quarter

Arkansas fumble, recovered by LSU

Rashod Dubinion fumbles on the primary play of the following drive, and the Tigers recuperate on the Arkansas 38. LSU might go up three scores with a landing right here.

LSU area objective

Damian Ramos converts a 33-yard area objective to provide the Tigers a 10-0 lead. Not a perfect begin for the Hogs, however they did nicely to get off the sector and maintain LSU out of the tip zone simply earlier than the tip of the primary quarter.

Arkansas missed area objective

Matthew Shipley misses a 43-yard try, and the Hogs come up empty on their first drive. Shipley is taking up this week for the injured Kyle Ramsey. LSU leads 7-0 with 6:21 remaining within the first quarter.

Landing LSU: Caden Durham 22-yard run

The Tigers caught Arkansas’ run protection napping on second-and-goal from the 22-yard line, as Durham broke a sort out and sprinted to the left nook of the tip zone. It was a straightforward drive for the LSU offense, who marched 75 yards on eight performs to seize an early lead.

Arkansas vs LSU time right now

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Time: 6 p.m. CT

6 p.m. CT Location: Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville

What channel is the Arkansas vs LSU recreation on right now?

Arkansas vs LSU will broadcast on ESPN in Week 8 of the 2024 faculty soccer season. Mark Jones and Roddy Jones will name the sport from the sales space at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, with Quint Kessenich reporting from the sideline. Streaming choices for the sport embody ESPN+, ESPN’s subscription streaming service, and FUBO, which affords a free trial to new subscribers.

Arkansas vs LSU historical past

Sequence report: LSU leads, 44-23-2

LSU leads, 44-23-2 Arkansas’ final win: 2021 (16-13, OT)

2021 (16-13, OT) LSU’s final win: 2023 (34-31)

Arkansas vs LSU prediction

Arkansas 27, LSU 24. The Hogs would be the healthiest they have been in weeks, and there’s a sense that momentum has returned inside this system. Taylen Inexperienced’s availability is essential, but when he can play this traces as much as be a candy spot for Arkansas to drag off one other upset at residence. Why not predict one other three-point recreation?

Arkansas damage updates

Out

Defensive again Jaylon Braxton

Working again Rodney Hill

Kicker Kyle Ramsey

LSU damage updates

Out

Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr.

Huge receiver Kyle Parker

Working again John Emery Jr.

Defensive finish Princeton Malbrue

Offensive lineman Jobe Roberts

Linebacker Jake Ibieta

Offensive lineman Tyree Adams

Defensive sort out Jacobian Guillory

Huge receiver Chris Hilton Jr.

Possible

Huge receiver CJ Daniels

Arkansas soccer schedule 2024

Aug. 29: beat UAPB 70-0

Sept. 7: misplaced to Oklahoma State 39-31 (2OT)

Sept. 14: beat UAB 37-27

Sept. 21: beat Auburn 24-14

Sept. 28: misplaced to Texas A&M 21-17

Oct. 5: beat Tennessee 19-14

Oct. 19: vs LSU

Oct. 26: at Mississippi State

Nov. 2: vs Ole Miss

Nov. 16: vs Texas

Nov. 23: vs Louisiana Tech

Nov. 30: at Missouri

LSU schedule 2024

Sept. 1: misplaced to USC 27-20

Sept. 7: beat Nicholls 44-21

Sept. 14: beat South Carolina 36-33

Sept. 21: beat UCLA 34-17

Sept. 28: beat South Alabama 42-10

Oct. 12: beat Ole Miss 29-26 (OT)

Oct. 19: at Arkansas

Oct. 26: at Texas A&M

Nov. 9: vs Alabama

Nov. 16: at Florida

Nov. 23: vs Vanderbilt

Nov. 30: vs Oklahoma

Arkansas soccer information

