Tigers come from behind to beat BC

Tigers come from behind to beat BC

by

Luther Burden III was a distinct form of sick this week.

No. 6/8-ranked Missouri soccer defeated No. 24/NR Boston School 27-21 on Saturday in entrance of a sold-out Memorial Stadium in Columbia, however the Tigers wanted some Burden-inspired magic — and little little bit of assist to get to that time — to get there.

On a third-and-4 with time ticking away within the first half and his staff down a landing, Burden put the online game strikes on, juking one, slipping one other and powering between two extra to get ultimately zone from 19 yards. The Tigers went for two, and Nate Noel carried it in from wildcat. 

Leave a Reply