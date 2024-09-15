Luther Burden III was a distinct form of sick this week.

No. 6/8-ranked Missouri soccer defeated No. 24/NR Boston School 27-21 on Saturday in entrance of a sold-out Memorial Stadium in Columbia, however the Tigers wanted some Burden-inspired magic — and little little bit of assist to get to that time — to get there.

On a third-and-4 with time ticking away within the first half and his staff down a landing, Burden put the online game strikes on, juking one, slipping one other and powering between two extra to get ultimately zone from 19 yards. The Tigers went for two, and Nate Noel carried it in from wildcat.

The landing got here three performs after security Tre’Vez Johnson picked off BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos’ ill-advised throw into double protection.

The momentum had flipped.

Placekicker Blake Craig made a 55-yarder to provide MU the lead on the half. Brady Cook dinner ran a weaving run into the tip zone on the primary drive on the opposite facet of the half.

The Tigers cruised from there.

Up till the Burden magic, Boston School was inflicting issues, and Mizzou (3-0) was too busy capturing itself within the foot to resolve ‘em.

Busted protection let Castellanos get well a botched snap and toss a 67-yard landing to Reed Harris to provide BC a two-score, first-half lead. BC (2-1) put up the primary factors scored towards the MU protection this season with 12-yard go on fourth-and-4 to Jerand Bradley — a drive sustained by a private foul on what would have been a third-and-long cease.

The Tigers cleaned that up post-pick, with the lone exception extra busted protection on a fourth-quarter landing that made the ultimate jiffy a little bit bit nervy.

Cook dinner completed 21-of-30 for 264 yards. Burden completed with six catches for 117 yards and a landing.

That each one provides as much as 3-0 for Missouri, which handed its largest check of the younger season.

Missouri soccer vs. Boston School rating updates

This part can be up to date when the sport begins.

1 2 3 4 F Boston School 7 7 0 7 21 21 Missouri 3 14 7 3 27 27

Fourth quarter updates

2:50 p.m.: Cook dinner salts it with a third-down run. It is kneeling time.

2:45 p.m.: Enormous play on third-and-7 from Cook dinner to Burden. It is the two-minute warning, and Mizzou has the ball with a brand new set of downs in a one-score recreation due to that play.

2:41 p.m.: Landing Boston School. Extra busted protection on a 38-yard throw to a large open Kamari Morales. It is a one-score recreation with 3:45 to play.

2:32 p.m.: Mizzou decides to not go for a 3rd fourth-down, as a substitute bringing out Blake Craig for a 31-yard subject purpose, which he converts. Missouri 27, Boston School 14 with 5:58 to play in Columbia.

2:29 p.m.: One other fourth-down completion for Mizzou — Cook dinner to Wease. The Tigers are within the purple zone, and burning some severe clock on this drive.

2:26 p.m.: Mizzou retains the offense on the sphere for fourth down. The go goes incomplete. However a flag saves Missouri from a turnover on downs. Go interference from Khari Johnston.

2:22 p.m.: Cook dinner takes a shot at Burden on the purpose line on third-and-4 from the 37, however the go is simply overthrown. Mizzou briefly left the offense on the sphere for fourth down, however ended up spending a timeout. Might be Blake Craig territory.

2:16 p.m.: Missouri cornerback Dreyden Norwood has his first interception of the season, choosing off Thomas Castellanos for the second choose from the Tigers’ protection of the day. After the mess that was the final offensive sequence, that was unbelievable timing from the nook.

Finish of third quarter: Missouri 24, Boston School 14

2:09 p.m.: Mizzou simply had 4 penalties known as towards it within the area of just some minutes, which introduced round a 2nd and 59. Sure, 59. Nate Noel will get a few of that again earlier than the quarter ends, however when the sport returns it is third-and-34.

2:01 p.m.: Boston School offense fell aside over the subsequent three performs. Khalil Jacobs broke by for an enormous second-down sack. BC then had a false begin to make it third-and-forever, which the Eagles didn’t convert. The punt goes out at concerning the Mizzou 40. Missouri’s protection has been improbable because the second-quarter choose.

1:59 p.m.: Nicely, the timeout works. Boston School strikes the chains with a go to Jeremiah Franklin.

1:58 p.m.: Boston School takes a timeout on third-and-10 from inside its personal 20. Tigers protection is doing its job right here. Fascinating spot to spend a timeout.

1:45 p.m.: Missouri’s protection will get Boston School three-and-out. Johnny Walker Jr. with a tone-setting TFL on Kye Robichaux, included. MU offense is coming again out shortly.

1:40 p.m.: Brady Cook dinner, landing. A weaving, tackle-avoiding keeper from the QB, and Mizzou extends its lead on the primary drive of the second half. Missouri 24, Boston School 14.

1:38 p.m.: Luther Burden is doing Luther Burden issues once more. A 38-yard catch and run on a wheel route will get MU into the purple zone.

1:35 p.m.: Third-and-medium, no downside for Brady Cook dinner, who finds Theo Wease for 13 yards. Tigers transferring.

1:34 p.m.: Second half underway at Memorial. There was a particular change in momentum there on the finish of the primary. Let’s have a look at if that carries over.

Mizzou begins with the ball.

Finish of first half: Missouri 17, Boston School 14

1:13 p.m.: Blake Craig sends Mizzou into the half with a lead, changing a 55-yard subject purpose that legitimately might need been good from 70.

Within the 46 seconds it had left within the half when it obtained the ball, Mizzou’s offense went from its personal 8 to the BC37. Craig did the remaining. Missouri up 17-14.

1:08 p.m.: Missouri’s protection forces the BC offense off the sphere simply exterior of subject purpose vary. Punt drops inside the ten. Mizzou has 46 seconds to conjure some magic, but in addition will get the ball first within the second half.

12:58 p.m.: Missouri capitalizes, and guess who? Luther Burden will get a go on third-and-medium, makes a person miss in the way in which solely Luther Burden can after which drives between two extra to get into the tip zone.

Mizzou goes for two, and Nate Noel takes it into the tip zone from wildcat, faking a handoff to Brady Cook dinner. Tied ballgame in Columbia with 3:04 left within the half.

12:54 p.m.: A large second for the Missouri protection it met. Thomas Castellanos throws it deep into protection, and Missouri security Tre’Vez Johnson is there to choose it off. Mizzou takes over on the BC 25-yard line.

12:49 p.m.: Subject purpose Missouri. Blake Craig converts a 38-yarder. One other Mizzou drive stalls out in BC territory, and the variety of unforced errors the Tigers are making is regarding. A dropped go by Mookie Cooper; a botched snap from Connor Tollison to a not-so-ready Brady Cook dinner; unsportsmanlike conduct on Jospeh Charleston after the BC punt … All of it provides as much as unideal, and the Tigers are down 14-6 with 4:54 remaining within the half.

12:44 p.m.: Missouri finds Luther Burden III on a 44-yard catch and run. It was very practically picked, however that does not matter now. Mizzou into BC territory.

12:37 p.m.: A botched snap to Castellanos has become a 67-yard landing to Reed Harris. The QB threw one excessive as soon as he recovered the ball on the bottom, and Mizzou’s protection was fully busted. Eagles lead 14-3. The play was briefly reviewed however finally confirmed.

12:31 p.m.: Missouri’s second offensive drive stalls out at midfield. There seemed to be a missed defensive go interference name on Theo Wease Jr. alongside the left sideline. Two performs later, Cook dinner overthrew Mookie Cooper on Third-and-6 and Mizzou introduced out the punt staff.

12:25 p.m.: A poor punt goes out on the 22. Missouri runs Nate Noel once more, and he takes it for a brand new first down. He has three carries and 42 dashing yards.

12:24 p.m.: Mizzou’s protection blows up a third-and-4 run, and BC will punt. That was an enormous cease for the Tigers.

Finish of 1Q: Boston School 7, Missouri 3

12:21 p.m.: Finish of the primary quarter, and it is Boston School 7, Missouri 3. Missouri’s rush assault confirmed some indicators of life by Nate Noel, however the drive stalled out and the Tigers settled for a subject purpose. Boston School are doing precisely what was anticipated. Working it usually and letting Castellanos run free. Two careless penalties have sustained drives, however BC held the ball for 10:18 in that first quarter.

When the sport returns, Boston School has a third-and-4 at midfield.

12:20 p.m.: It appeared like Missouri had obtained the BC offense off the sphere in three performs, however go interference is known as on third-and-long on Mizzou nook Toriano Satisfaction. That retains the Eagles transferring.

12:10 p.m.: Subject purpose Missouri. A promising drive stalls on the sting of the purple zone for Missouri, as Brady Cook dinner misses Jamal Roberts on third-and-7 within the flat. Blake Craig converts the 38-yard try and get the Tigers on the board. There’s 2:49 left within the quarter.

12:05 p.m.: Cook dinner comes very closed to being picked off proper in entrance of his nostril underneath speedy stress. The following play goes to Nate Noel, and he drives up the center to close midfield and a primary down.

12:03 p.m.: Brady Cook dinner and Co. are on the sphere. The primary play: A dropped go within the flat by Theo Wease Jr.

11:59 a.m.: Landing. Boston School is the primary staff to get into the purple zone towards Missouri all season, they usually convert on a fourth-and-4 to the tip zone to place up the primary factors scored towards MU this season.Thomas Castellanos finds Jerand Bradley for the 12-yard rating. Eagles burned simply shy of half the primary quarter on that drive.

11:55 a.m.: Mizzou offers Boston School a free first down after seemingly forcing the Eagles’ offense off the sphere, as Chris McClellan places arms to the face and retains BC transferring. That is an unforced error.

Pregame updates from Missouri-Boston School

11:45 a.m.: Mizzou wins the toss and defers. Tigers can be kicking the ball to Boston School to start the sport.

11:43 a.m.: The gamers are on the sphere in Columbia. Subsequent up: A ranked check for Missouri towards Boston School. Former Missouri coach Gary Pinkel and extensive receiver Jeremy Maclin are on Huge Mo’ duties.

11:14 a.m.: Tight finish Brett Norfleet, proper guard Cam’Ron Johnson, extensive receivers Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr., and cornerback Ja’Mariyon Wayne — every of whom carried designations lower than formally accessible — every have been warming up with the staff and totally dressed. Seems to be like Mizzou has a clear invoice of well being to face Boston School.

10:36 a.m.: One other availability replace: Proper guard Cam’Ron Johnson, who additionally missed final week’s recreation, is on the sphere and warming up. That is not affirmation that he will begin, however it’s a superb indicator. Remaining warmups are developing quickly, when all accessible gamers will come out in uniforms. We’ll have one other replace after that.

10:31 a.m.: Mizzou tight finish Brett Norfleet is warming up along with his unit pregame right here at Memorial Stadium. Looks like a superb signal that he’ll be accessible right now. He missed the Tigers’ recreation towards Buffalo, and was in a inexperienced no-contact jersey in the course of the portion of Tuesday’s observe that was open to native media.

10:18 a.m.: The gates are open at Memorial Stadium — which is getting a serious improve, if you have not heard — and the primary followers are discovering their seats for what’s touted as an eighth straight sellout crowd in Columbia.

10:13 a.m.: Here’s a higher image of the robotic canine that enamored the Gameday panel in query from the Missouri soccer staff account:

9:55 a.m.: Good forwards and backwards between Nick Saban and Eli Drinkwitz on School Gameday, in regards to the canine.

Drinkwitz gave Saban a jab for sitting on Gameday making jokes about karaoke whereas he is “sick to his abdomen” forward of a recreation. That obtained a superb chortle from the Gameday crew. Then:

Saban: “I simply need to be sure to’re not utilizing that (robotic) canine to steal indicators or something.”

Drinkwitz: “See, cracking jokes once more.”

9:55 a.m.: Some extra snippets from Eli Drinkwitz on School Gameday broadcast: “Offensively we have form of simply picked up the place we left off. … The factor that is been so spectacular to me is our protection. … I really feel like we have constructed the traces of scrimmage the way in which we have to on this league.”

Drinkwitz additionally says he confirmed Luther Burden III clips of DeVonta Smith, Reggie Bush and Charles Woodson and extra former Alabama gamers taking part in particular groups because the Mizzou extensive receiver appears to turn into one of many extra “dominant” gamers within the nation. Seems to be like he’ll hold punt-returning duties, if that is something to go by.

9:39 a.m.: Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is on the sideline of Faurot Subject and getting a microphone placed on. There additionally seems to be — and I imply this fairly actually — a robotic canine strolling the sideline with him. He’ll be interviewed on School Gameday at 9:45 a.m. Drinkwitz, that’s; not the canine.

9:28 a.m.: Good morning from Memorial Stadium. Missouri’s gamers and coaches are within the constructing, it is an overcast morning in Columbia, with temperatures at present sitting at about 70 levels and tipped to rise nearer to 80 by kickoff. Looks like respectable tailgating climate, and from a fast scan it appears like there is a truthful few Missouri followers who agree.

In a little bit greater than two hours, Mizzou faces its hardest check of the 2024 season to this point.

Missouri vs. Boston School sequence historical past

Collection file: Missouri trails 1-0

Missouri trails 1-0 Final recreation: Boston School 41, Missouri 34 OT (Sept. 25, 2021)

44 years because the final time …

The matchup between the Tigers and Eagles would be the first nonconference recreation performed at Memorial Stadium between two groups which can be ranked within the AP Prime 25 since an Oct. 4, 1980, matchup between Mizzou and Penn State.

Missouri and Illinois have been each ranked in 2008 after they confronted off, however that recreation was performed in St. Louis.

