Tiger Woods struggles to 8-over 79 at Open Championship

TROON, Scotland — Tiger Woods stated he did not do a lot proper whereas posting an 8-over 79 within the first spherical of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Course on Thursday, which left him at risk of lacking the reduce in a 3rd straight main for under the second time in his profession.

Woods, a three-time winner of the Claret Jug, is tied for 138th after the opening spherical, 14 strokes behind chief Dan Brown.

The golfers with the low 70 scores and ties will make the 36-hole reduce.

“I did not do an entire lot of issues proper in the present day,” Woods stated. “I made that putt on the third gap (for birdie), after which I believe I had, what, three three-putts in the present day? I did not hit my irons very shut, and I did not give myself an entire lot of seems to be in the present day. I have to shoot one thing within the mid-60s tomorrow to get one thing happening the weekend.”

If Woods does not try this, he’ll be at risk of lacking the reduce in a 3rd straight main. He wasn’t round for the weekend on the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Membership in Louisville, Kentucky, in Could or on the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina in June.

The one different time he missed the reduce in three consecutive majors was within the U.S. Open, The Open and the PGA Championship in 2015.

Thursday’s spherical was solely the tenth Woods has accomplished in a PGA Tour occasion this season. He has competed in solely 5 official occasions as he continues to rebuild his energy from accidents suffered in a automotive wreck in February 2021.

“I am bodily feeling lots higher than I did originally of the 12 months,” Woods stated. “On the finish of final 12 months, it was robust, and I have never performed an entire lot. I believe that, because the 12 months has gone on, I’ve gotten higher.

“I simply want I might have performed a bit bit extra, however I have been saving it for the majors simply in case I do one thing fairly main after which take myself out of it. Hopefully, subsequent 12 months will likely be a bit bit higher than this 12 months.”

Woods, taking part in in a match at Royal Troon for the primary time since 2004, gave followers one thing to cheer for early with a 36-foot birdie putt on the third gap. He did not make one other birdie putt till he dropped a 7-footer on the par-4 thirteenth.

There have been loads of hiccups in between. After a bogey 6 on the fourth gap, he made a double bogey on the par-3 fifth after knocking his tee shot right into a greenside bunker and having to hit his second shot out sideways.

The 15-time main champion posted bogeys on Nos. 7 and eight after which one other double bogey on the par-4 eleventh. He practically sliced his drive out of bounds close to the railroad tracks down the best aspect. Woods discovered his ball however needed to take an unplayable lie and one-stroke penalty. He wanted two pictures to achieve the inexperienced and two-putted for six.

Woods, 48, added three extra bogeys and a birdie on the thirteenth the remainder of the best way.

It was solely the sixth time in Woods’ profession that he posted a spherical of 8 over or worse in a significant championship, based on information from ESPN Stats & Info. He carded a 10-over 82 within the third spherical of the Masters in April.

On the Hero World Problem within the Bahamas in December, Woods had advised he hoped to play one match a month. The Open will most likely be his final official occasion this 12 months.

“I believed I might play a bit bit extra earlier within the 12 months,” Woods stated. “I believe I used to be a bit bit too optimistic. I have to do much more work within the gymnasium and maintain progressing like now we have.”