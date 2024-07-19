Tiger Woods leaving Troon early

Tiger Woods will miss the minimize on the Open Championship for the fifth time in his profession. Getty Pictures

Friday on the Open Championship was brutal at Royal Troon because the hyperlinks course confirmed its enamel. Excessive winds wreaked havoc on the sphere and scores ballooned on minimize day.

Shane Lowry at the moment holds the 36-hole lead at seven below (thanks partially to enjoying on the right facet of the draw), however a lot of the area didn’t have the identical success because the Irishman. On the midway level of the championship, simply 10 gamers stay in crimson figures.

Friday additionally means its minimize day — and loads of huge names are headed dwelling early. Right here’s how the minimize broke down at Royal Troon.

How does the Open Championship minimize work?

A complete of 157 gamers teed off at this 12 months’s Open Championship, however roughly half of them gained’t be round to play the weekend. On the conclusion of the second spherical, the highest 70 gamers plus ties make the minimize. The rest of the sphere headed dwelling early. The cut-line guidelines on the Open Championship are the identical because the PGA Championship, and barely extra lenient than these on the U.S. Open (prime 60 and ties) and the Masters (prime 50 and ties).

What’s the projected Open Championship minimize line?

On the conclusion of play, the minimize line got here at six over.

Who’s at risk of lacking the Open Championship minimize?

The Open Championship might be with out loads of huge names this weekend. Tiger Woods missed minimize on the Open for the fifth time in his profession after rounds of 79 and 77 left him at 14 over via two rounds. Cameron Smith, the 2022 Open champion, can even miss the weekend as he posted 12 over for 2 rounds. Others who missed the minimize embody Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland, Bryson DeChambeau and Tommy Fleetwood. Take a look at under for a full record of notables on the minimize line.

Notables who missed the Open Championship minimize

Rickie Fowler +6 (F)

Matthew Fitzpatrick +6 (F)

Will Zalatoris +7 (F)

Keegan Bradley +7 (F)

Tyrrell Hatton +8 (F)

Henrik Stenson +8 (F)

Louis Oosthuizen +8 (F)

Tommy Fleetwood +9 (F)

Bryson DeChambeau +9 (F)

Viktor Hovland +10 (F)

Ludvig Aberg +9 (F)

Tony Finau +10 (F)

Rory McIlroy +11 (F)

Tom Kim +11 (F)

Cameron Smith +12 (F)

Tiger Woods +14 (F)