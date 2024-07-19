Tiger Woods 14 over at Open, misses another major cut

TROON, Scotland — Tiger Woods’ main championship season ended with one other missed lower within the 152nd Open Championship on Friday, and golf followers will not see him once more on the PGA Tour this season.

Woods carded a 6-over 77 within the second spherical at Royal Troon Golf Membership, leaving him with a 36-hole whole of 14-over 156. The lower line was 6 over.

Woods has now missed the lower or withdrawn in six of his previous seven majors.

It was Woods’ worst rating to par after the primary two rounds in 23 begins at The Open; his earlier worst was 9 over after 36 holes at St. Andrews in Scotland in 2022.

It was his second-worst rating to par after 36 holes in a significant — he was 16 over in two rounds on the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay in College Place, Washington, throughout the one different stretch in his profession when he has missed the lower in three straight majors.

The fifteen-time main champion was tied for 149th when he walked off the course, forward of solely 4 of the 153 different golfers competing within the final main of the season.

“Effectively, it wasn’t superb,” Woods mentioned. “I made a double there at 2 proper out of the hopper after I wanted to go the opposite means. Simply was combating it just about all day. I by no means actually hit it shut sufficient to make birdies and consequently made a whole lot of bogeys.”

Woods, 48, mentioned he will not compete once more till the Hero World Problem, an unofficial occasion he hosts within the Bahamas, Dec. 5-8. He additionally plans to compete within the PNC Championship — one other unofficial occasion — in Orlando, Florida, along with his son, Charlie, Dec. 19-22. Woods was capable of compete in every of the 4 majors this season however did not get the outcomes he hoped for. After setting a Masters file along with his twenty fourth consecutive made lower and ending sixtieth at Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership in April, he missed the lower on the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open.

“I beloved it,” Woods mentioned. “I’ve all the time beloved taking part in main championships. I simply want I used to be extra bodily sharp coming into the majors. Clearly, it checks you mentally, bodily, emotionally, and I simply wasn’t as sharp as I wanted to be. I hoped that I’d discover it someway, simply by no means did.”

Woods competed in only one different PGA Tour occasion this season, the Genesis Invitational exterior Los Angeles in February, and he needed to withdraw within the second spherical there due to sickness.

“I would wish to have performed extra, however I simply wished to make it possible for I used to be capable of play the most important championships this yr,” Woods mentioned. “I obtained a whole lot of day off to get higher, to be higher bodily, which has been the case all yr.

“I’ve gotten higher, despite the fact that my outcomes actually have not proven it, however bodily I’ve gotten higher, which is nice. I simply must hold progressing like that after which finally begin taking part in extra competitively and begin moving into form of the aggressive circulation once more.”

After posting an 8-over 79 within the first spherical, Woods wasn’t a lot better Friday. He made a double bogey on the par-4 second after lacking a 4-foot bogey putt. After draining a 22-foot birdie on No. 6, Woods picked up one other bogey when he missed a 5-footer on No. 9.

After making the flip at 3-over 39, Woods made three extra bogeys on Nos. 12, 14 and 17. He missed a 3½-foot par putt on the par-3 14th.

Over two rounds, Woods was 7 over on the par-3s, which ranked next-to-last within the discipline. He misplaced 3.77 strokes to the sector in placing and 4.19 on method.

“Yeah, anytime being out with Tiger is nice,” mentioned Patrick Cantlay, who performed with Woods and PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele within the first two rounds. “He is an incredible competitor and enjoyable to be with. We had an incredible pairing, particularly having my buddy Xander within the group. The three of us had enjoyable.”

Cantlay, who was 1 beneath after carding a 3-under 68 on Friday, was requested whether or not he had any sympathy for Woods’ plight since returning to competitors after severe accidents he suffered in a automobile wreck in February 2021.

“I wasn’t out on tour [in the] early 2000s,” Cantlay mentioned. “I am positive these guys haven’t any sympathy after going by means of what they went by means of. I am all the time pulling for him, as I feel the remainder of the world of golf is.”