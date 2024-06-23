Tiffany Haddish Tells Us to ‘Ask Justin Timberlake’ About Sobriety

Tiffany Haddish resides her greatest, sober life and inspired Us Weekly to “ask Justin Timberlake” about sobriety once we caught up along with her on the Hollywood Unlocked Impression Awards.

The Ladies Journey actress, 44, stated sobriety “didn’t change [her] in any respect” when she spoke completely to Us earlier than internet hosting the awards present, which celebrates Black excellence, on Friday, June 21.

“If something, it modified me after I was consuming, that adjustments you. And it messes up your pores and skin, your hair, your physique construction, you begin having that dangerous physique construct scenario. It creates poisonous relationships,” she stated.

“You higher ask Justin Timberlake that very same s–t!” Haddish stated of the sobriety questions.

Timberlake, 43, was arrested and charged with driving whereas intoxicated on Tuesday, June 18, within the Hamptons. Per an arrest report obtained by CNN, the “Egocentric” singer informed officers he “had one martini and I adopted my pals residence.” Sag Harbor officers reported that Timberlake’s eyes had been “bloodshot and glassy” and famous a “robust odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.” Timberlake was taken into custody after refusing a breathalyzer take a look at.

Within the days since his arrest turned public, a number of stars have supplied assist for the previous boy band member. CBS Mornings host Gayle King stated that Timberlake was a “nice man” and famous his actions had been “clearly a mistake.”

Billy Joel, who was infamously concerned in three separate automobile crashes on Lengthy Island within the early aughts, informed native information outlet PIX 11 “decide not lest you be judged.” Joel gave up consuming shortly thereafter and maintains that he was not drunk throughout any of the wrecks. In a 2013 interview with the New York Occasions, he stated he’d “by no means had a DUI in [his] life.”

“Individuals made a connection, like, ‘Oh, he went there as a result of he was in a automobile accident from consuming.’ No,’” Joel, 75, stated. “Have a look at the police data.”

An insider informed Us that Timberlake’s spouse Jessica Biel was “extraordinarily upset” in regards to the information of Timberlake’s arrest.

“She was shocked to listen to the information and had no thought as she was working,” a supply completely informed Us. “She was actually frightened about him.”

Timberlake addressed the scenario throughout his current Chicago cease of his Overlook Tomorrow World Tour.

“It’s been a troublesome week,” Timberlake informed the gang. “I do know typically I’m arduous to like, however you retain on loving me and I like you proper again.”

With reporting by Lanae Brody