TIDAL Rising: A Platform For Emerging Music Talent

Learn how TIDAL Rising is remodeling careers by spotlighting impartial artists and serving to them attain new heights.

through A2IM

TIDAL RISING is a flagship artist-first program that helps artists by means of direct funding, editorial assist, instructional webinars, and advertising amplification to assist artists develop, thrive, and construct their careers. TIDAL is dedicated to supporting artists who’re devoted to their craft and which have the potential to develop.

Created in collaboration with artists, TIDAL Artist House is the place you could find merchandise and assets that will help you focus in your music and develop your profession. From serving you fan insights to connecting you with different like-minded artists, TIDAL is constructing new merchandise to fulfill your wants.

Declare your profile for entry to our TIDAL Artist Dwelling dashboard and extra merchandise.

Moreover, when you declare your artist profile, you possibly can customise key particulars like your profile picture, bio, and social hyperlinks. Invite your staff that will help you, together with the power to flag any inaccurate content material.

