Tia Sillers Signs With Toby & Molly Music

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy Award-winning songwriter Tia Sillers has signed a publishing cope with Toby & Molly Music.

With greater than 40 singles and 30 million information bought worldwide, Sillers has author credit on hits by The Chicks’ “There’s Your Hassle” and Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s “Blue On Black.” Her tune, “I Hope You Dance,” was recorded by Lee Ann Womack, and was tailored right into a New York Instances Greatest Promoting e-book written by Sillers and her co-writer, Mark D. Sanders.

“I met Tia once I moved to city in 2005, we grew to become immediate buddies. She has remained a continuing mentor for the reason that day we met, so when she known as me final fall to inform me she wished to work with me formally, I used to be blown away,” remembers Toby & Molly Music co-founder Rob Filhart. “Clint and I are such followers of her songwriting. Her expertise is second to none, she won’t be outworked and her songs are timeless. We’re honored to work together with her on this subsequent chapter of her profession.”

“Robert is just not solely one in every of my closest buddies, he’s bought one of the best ears on the town,” Sillers shares. “He’s been largely accountable in serving to me stay devoted to my craft and has been an enormous supporter of my music. The considered working with him and Clint has me feeling hopeful about each my future and the songs I’ll write.”

Sillers will make her Grand Ole Opry debut on Wednesday, Aug. 28.