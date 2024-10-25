Thursday Night Football Week 8

The Vikings (5-1) and Rams (2-4) are set to kick off Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season with a battle on Thursday Evening Soccer. Coming off their first lack of the season, the Vikings are 3-point favorites for this sport at SoFi Stadium, which shall be televised nationally on Amazon Prime Video.
The quick week offers Minnesota an opportunity to bounce again straight away from a irritating two-point defeat towards the Lions on Sunday in Minneapolis. Kevin O’Connell’s group felt prefer it had quite a few self-inflicted wounds and missed alternatives in that sport, during which they led 10-0 and 29-28 earlier than finally falling quick.
The Rams gained their second sport of the season on Sunday towards the Raiders and might creep nearer to .500 with a win tonight. They’re getting star huge receivers Cooper Kupp and Puca Nacua again, which ought to assist revitalize an offense that hasn’t performed at the usual we’re used to seeing from Sean McVay-led groups. LA’s patchwork offensive line, nevertheless, stays a query mark heading right into a matchup with the Vikings’ top-ranked protection.
Offensively, the Vikings are nonetheless with out T.J. Hockenson, whose season debut is anticipated to return in Week 9. However with Justin Jefferson, Aaron Jones, and Jordan Addison, Sam Darnold has loads of firepower at his disposal on this primetime check. The Rams’ protection pressured 4 Raiders turnovers final week however stays close to the underside of the league in a number of metrics, together with DVOA.
Regardless of faltering a bit towards the Lions, Brian Flores’ Vikings protection remains to be No. 1 within the NFL in DVOA, opponent EPA per play, and interceptions. They will look to strain Stafford and restrict the effectiveness of Matthew Stafford, Kupp, Nacua, and Kyren Williams.
Listed here are the inactive lists for the sport, 5 key matchups to look at, and our employees rating predictions.
Rams 28, Vikings 20
6:17 — The Vikings’ protection, which got here into this sport main the league in DVOA, has been completely carved up tonight. Stafford’s fourth landing move makes it an eight-point sport.
Rams 21, Vikings 20
12:47 — After the Vikings stall within the pink zone once more, they pull inside one on one other area purpose.
Rams 21, Vikings 17
2:36 — The Rams take their first lead of the night time on Matthew Stafford’s third landing move, this one to Demarcus Robinson. Not an incredible displaying from the Vikings’ protection.
Vikings 17, Rams 14
6:22 — After a fully wild catch by Justin Jefferson, the Vikings stall out within the pink zone and accept a chip shot area purpose to go up by three.
12:08 — The Vikings get a much-needed interception from Byron Murphy Jr. on an overthrow from Stafford. The Rams had been driving, in order that’s a giant play.
0:00 — It is nonetheless tied at halftime, however extra regarding is that Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw left late within the second quarter with what seems to be a probably severe harm.
4:46 — Lastly, a pair stops. Every group has punted after starting the sport with consecutive landing drives.
Vikings 14, Rams 14
10:05 — This can be a shootout. The Rams simply scored one other landing, as Matthew Stafford received away from two defenders and hit Cooper Kupp ultimately zone. The drive was prolonged by penalties on Byron Murphy Jr. and Stephon Gilmore.
Vikings 14, Rams 7
0:53 — Three drives on this sport, three touchdowns. Trent Sherfield simply caught his first with the Vikings. Sam Darnold is 8 for 8 for 97 yards and a couple of TDs.
Vikings 7, Rams 7
6:38 — The Rams punch proper again with an easy-looking opening drive of their very own, tying the rating on a Kyren Williams receiving landing. It is the tenth TD of the season already for Williams.
Vikings 7, Rams 0
10:43 — That was fairly the beginning for the Vikings on offense. They simply drove down and scored with ease on a Sam Darnold landing move to Josh Oliver. Justin Jefferson had three catches on the possession.