Thursday Cannon Fodder: Arsenal 1 – Bournemouth 1

Good Thursday morning, TSFers. Arsenal performed a preseason match yesterday! Effectively, a bunch of youngsters performed after which some senior gamers bought 30 minute run-outs or so. I watched the primary half final night time and am watching the second half as I write this. I’ve ideas:

Ethan Nwaneri is among the many headlines. He seemed actually good. He’s dynamic and doesn’t look misplaced or his factor enjoying with older gamers. He impresses differently from different younger gamers. To my eye, it wasn’t a “you possibly can see the potential” that wants extra seasoning. It was “he’s prepared.” I’d anticipate he’ll see a lot extra minutes within the preseason and will likely be given each probability to earn actual minutes.

Myles Lewis-Skelly seemed good, too. He’s calm and composed on the ball in a method you don’t see from many 17-year olds. He’s one to maintain a detailed eye on.

Ayden Heaven had a stable outing at CB. He made a couple of errors, however nothing you wouldn’t anticipate from a 17-year outdated CB enjoying in opposition to a striker that scored 19 Premier League objectives final season in Dominic Solanke. The teen positively confirmed why he’s so extremely regarded by people within the Arsenal academy.

Fabio Vieira performed properly, particularly contemplating that he shared most of his minutes with the youthful gamers and got here off when nearly all of the first-teamers got here on. Vieira made a troublesome volley look extremely straightforward for Arsenal’s objective and was stable defensively, which isn’t a side of his sport we’ve seen a lot of.

Jurrien Timber is a extremely good participant. Mikel Arteta was raving about his management the opposite day, too. He’s going to be an vital addition to this Arsenal squad. Like a brand new signing.

Reiss Nelson performed like a younger man with some extent to show. Whether or not that’s to potential suitors that he’s value shopping for or to his supervisor that he ought to stick round and get extra minutes stays to be seen (the previous is extra possible than the latter). He was fast and vigorous out extensive, getting previous his man and serving it into the field a few instances, together with on the Arsenal objective.

Eddie Nketiah performed properly. He’s a extremely good preseason participant. At this level, he’s a identified amount. The query is whether or not that amount is sweet sufficient for Arsenal or interesting sufficient to a suitor to command a good payment. He’s been most prominently linked with Marseille this summer season.

Thomas Partey did little to assuage my issues about his degree heading into the season. He appears a half-step (or extra) sluggish.

Karl Hein seemed fairly good in objective. He had some moments the place he bought misplaced on balls into the world within the air, however he additionally made a few actually good saves, together with two within the penalty shootout. He’s anticipated to go out on-loan this season.

Omar Rekik, the 22-year outdated Tunisian worldwide, had a poor displaying. He practically price Arsenal a objective in opposition to with a slip and was partially guilty for the objective, which to be truthful, took an enormous deflection. He’s the kind of participant that, whereas in all probability not ok for Arsenal, will possible be ok to command a good (however not spectacular) payment.

Martin Ødegaard is so good. He in midseason kind.

The Gunners received the penalty shootout 5-4 on 6 shooters. Kai Havertz, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Gabriel Martinelli are all anticipated to hitch preseason at present. The membership are subsequent in motion on Saturday in opposition to Manchester United at SoFi Stadium. Riccardo Calafiori possible received’t be with the crew in time for Saturday, however I’d anticipate to see him subsequent Wednesday in Philadelphia in opposition to Liverpool.