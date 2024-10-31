Thunder rolls past Spurs 105-93

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Lu Dort scored 20 factors, Chet Holmgren added 19 and the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder defeated the San Antonio Spurs 105-93 on Wednesday evening to stay the one unbeaten crew within the Western Convention.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 18 factors and Jalen Williams had 12 factors, eight assists and 7 rebounds for the Thunder. Oklahoma Metropolis has received all 4 of its video games by at the very least 12 factors.

Harrison Barnes scored 18 factors, Jeremy Sochan had 17 factors and 9 rebounds, and Chris Paul added 14 factors and 9 assists for the Spurs.

San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama was held to 6 factors on 1-for-5 taking pictures in his matchup with Holmgren, a fellow second-year large man. Wembanyama additionally had eight rebounds and three blocks.

Takeaways

Spurs: Wembanyama is aggressive in opposition to a crew on the Thunder’s stage, however a lot of his crew is not. The Spurs shot simply 41.2% from the sphere and struggled to fabricate pictures for his or her younger star. San Antonio’s 93 factors was its lowest whole this season.

Thunder: Oklahoma Metropolis confirmed it may well deal with enterprise when Gilgeous-Alexander’s shot is off. Gilgeous-Alexander, one of many league’s prime scorers with 28.7 factors per sport by his first three contests, made simply 7 of 20 pictures, together with 2 of 10 from 3.

Key second

The Spurs reduce Oklahoma Metropolis’s result in 82-75 within the fourth quarter earlier than the Thunder went on a 9-2 run with Gilgeous-Alexander on the bench to regain management of the sport. Rookie Ajay Mitchell scored 5 factors throughout that stretch. The Thunder led 93-81 when Gilgeous-Alexander returned, and Oklahoma Metropolis led 103-87 when he went to the bench for good with 2:46 remaining.

Key stat

The Thunder made 17 of 41 3-pointers whereas the Spurs made 12 of 36.

Up subsequent

The Spurs go to the Jazz on Thursday, and the Thunder go to the Path Blazers on Friday.