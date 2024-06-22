Thunder GM says Josh Giddey didn’t want to come off the bench, prompting trade

CHICAGO (AP) — The Bulls and Thunder finalized a deal sending Josh Giddey to Chicago and Alex Caruso to Oklahoma Metropolis on Friday, with the Thunder granting the 21-year-old Giddey’s commerce request after he resisted the group’s plans to make use of him off the bench.

Giddey, a 6-foot-8 level guard from Australia, will get a contemporary begin after a difficult season wherein his numbers dropped and he misplaced his beginning job within the playoffs.

In a press release, Thunder normal supervisor Sam Presti mentioned he instructed Giddey after the season that the group envisioned utilizing him as as a reserve in 2024-25 “to maximise his many abilities and deploy our group extra effectively over 48 minutes.”

“As we laid out to Josh how he may lean into his strengths and in the end optimize our present roster and expertise, it was laborious to for him to check, and conversations turned to him inquiring about potential alternatives elsewhere,” Presti mentioned. “As at all times was the case, Josh demonstrated the utmost professionalism all through the discussions.”

The Thunder went 57-25 to earn the highest seed within the Western Convention and misplaced to Dallas within the convention semifinals.

Giddey was continuously booed on the highway this season after an nameless social media person accused him of getting an improper relationship with an underage woman, resulting in investigations by police in Newport Seaside, California, and the NBA.

Newport Seaside police accomplished their investigation in January and mentioned detectives had been “unable to corroborate any felony exercise.” The NBA additionally later dropped its investigation.

Giddey was the No. 6 total decide in 2021 and he made the All-Rookie second group. He’s a member of Australia’s nationwide group that may play on the Paris Olympics this summer season. He’s an distinctive passer and his measurement makes him a strong rebounder.

Giddey averaged 16.6 factors, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists in his second season, however these numbers dropped to 12.3 factors, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 2023-24.

Giddey’s play improved the second half of this season after the Thunder traded for Gordon Hayward. In April regular-season video games, Giddey averaged 16.3 factors, 7.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists whereas taking pictures 57.2% from the sphere.

Giddey’s enjoying time was decreased within the playoffs. He opened the second-round collection in opposition to Dallas as a starter earlier than being moved to a reserve function for the primary time in his NBA profession.

The 30-year-old Caruso, who performs level guard and taking pictures guard, was undrafted in 2016 and performed for the Thunder’s G League affiliate, the Oklahoma Metropolis Blue, in 2016-17. He established himself as a defensive presence in 4 years with the Los Angeles Lakers after which three years with the Bulls.

He has profession averages of 6.8 factors, 2.9 rebounds and a couple of.9 assists. He averaged a career-high 10.1 factors this previous season. He was on the all-defense first group in 2023 and the second group in 2024.

“Alex Caruso is a participant we’ve at all times extremely valued and adopted,” Presti mentioned. “He’s the quintessential Thunder participant; he’s an distinctive competitor and teammate with a multi-dimensional skillset.”

The Thunder even have Cason Wallace, a second-team All-Rookie choice this previous season, at level guard.

