Thrill Friends And Family With A “Make It Yourself” Pizza Party

Writer

Bryan Levens

Printed

August 1, 2010

Phrase rely

342

If there’s one factor youngsters love greater than consuming pizza, it is having the ability to make it themselves utilizing all their favourite toppings. Making a “make it your self” pizza get together is a good way to customise the meal whereas involving family and friends in a enjoyable exercise. Better of all, this crust recipe, which makes use of a shock ingredient, is straightforward sufficient to make at house with out making a large number of the kitchen.

The key to this easy crust is the addition of potatoes. Idahoan model flavored Mashed Potatoes have been just lately named the best-tasting on the spot mashed potato in comparison with main nationwide rivals by the American Culinary ChefsBest Incorporating these handy, 100% genuine Idaho potatoes within the crust provides moisture and wealthy taste to this home made model of one in all America’s favourite meals.

The next recipe for Recent Tomato and Zucchini Pizza makes use of recent summer time produce; nevertheless, when making pizza at house, every individual can substitute his or her favourite toppings. With this versatile recipe, you’ll be able to get pleasure from a scrumptious home made meal that permits everybody to eat the pizza that they love.

Recent Tomato

And Zucchini Pizza

Crust:

1/2 cup dry Idahoan Roasted Garlic flavored Mashed Potatoes

1 cup boiling water

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

Topping:

3 plum tomatoes, thinly sliced and patted dry

1 small zucchini, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and floor pepper to style

4 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons recent shredded basil or 1 teaspoon dried basil

Mix dry Idahoan Roasted Garlic flavored Mashed Potatoes with boiling water in a bowl, utilizing a fork to moisten all potatoes. Let stand for one minute. Add flour, olive oil and salt to potato combination. With palms, knead combination till dough types a ball. Let relaxation 5 minutes.

Preheat oven to 400Âº F. Press dough into 12-inch by 8-inch baking pan. Prepare zucchini slices and tomato slices over the dough, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Bake about quarter-hour. High with mozzarella; bake 5 minutes longer or till cheese melts. Sprinkle with basil.

Yield: 4 main-dish servings or 6 appetizer servings