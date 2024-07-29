Three Members of Hall Of Fame Gospel Group, The Nelons Among Seven Killed In Plane Crash

RECLUSE, WY (CelebrityAccess) – Three members of the Georgia-based household gospel group The Nelons had been killed in a airplane crash in Wyoming on Friday (July 26). The tragedy additionally claimed the lives of 4 others, together with the pilot.

Kelly Nelon Clark, her husband Jason Clark, and their daughter Amber Nelon Kistler had been en path to the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska when the crash occurred, based on an announcement from Gaither Administration Group on Saturday (July 27). The Nationwide Transportation Security Board (NTSB) reported that the crash passed off close to Recluse, Wyoming, a northeastern neighborhood within the state.

Kelly and Jason’s different daughter, Autumn Nelon Streetman, was not on the airplane. She launched a quick assertion expressing gratitude for the “prayers which were prolonged already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born child boy, in addition to Jason’s mother and father, Dan and Linda Clark.” Streetman added, “We admire your continued prayers, love, and help as we navigate the approaching days.”

The group’s final Instagram put up was on Friday (July 26), documenting a pit cease in Nebraska. Jason mentioned, “Gaither Homecoming Alaskan cruise. We’re on our method,” whereas exhibiting the remainder of the group.

Additionally killed within the crash had been Amber’s husband, Nathan Kistler; Melodi Hodges, an assistant; and pilot Larry Haynie and his spouse, Melissa.

The reason for the crash just isn’t but clear. The NTSB mentioned preliminary info signifies {that a} Pilatus PC-12/47E, a single-engine turboprop, “impacted terrain following a reported autopilot concern throughout flight.” The investigation is in its early phases, with a crew being despatched to the crash website to start analyzing the plane.

Haynie was a md of the Georgia Division of Corrections Board. The division mentioned Haynie and his spouse had been “devoted to 1 one other, to their grandchildren and household” and “staunch supporters of the GDC household.” Gov. Brian Kemp expressed his sorrow over the deaths, saying, “As chairman of the Georgia Division of Corrections Board and thru a profession of valued service in public security, Larry’s influence on our state won’t be forgotten.” Kemp requested for prayers for the households and communities affected by the accident.

The Nelons have recorded over 35 albums and achieved greater than 20 High 5 Southern Gospel radio singles, together with “Thanks,” “Come Morning,” “We Shall Put on a Gown and Crown,” and “O for a Thousand Tongues.” They had been inducted into the Gospel Music Corridor of Fame in 2016.

All through their profession, the four-person group obtained a Grammy nomination for Finest Southern gospel album in 1991 and 35 GMA Dove Award nominations. They most just lately gained a Dove Award for nation/bluegrass/roots recorded tune of the 12 months in 2021 for “If God Pulled Again the Curtain.”

RIP.