Three members of family gospel group The Nelons killed in plane crash

Three family members gospel group The Nelons have been killed in a airplane crash in Wyoming on Friday afternoon that additionally claimed the lives of 4 others, together with the pilot.

Kelly Nelon Clark, her husband, Jason Clark, and their daughter Amber Nelon Kistler have been headed to the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska when the crash occurred, Gaither Administration Group stated in an announcement Saturday.

The Nationwide Transportation Security Board stated the crash occurred close to Recluse, Wyoming, a group within the northeast of the state.

Kelly and Jason’s different daughter, Autumn Nelon Streetman, who was additionally a member of the group, was not on the airplane. She launched a quick assertion thanking individuals for the “prayers which were prolonged already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born child boy, in addition to Jason’s mother and father, Dan and Linda Clark.”

“We respect your continued prayers, love and assist as we navigate the approaching days,” she stated.

The group’s final Instagram put up was on Friday after they documented a pit cease in Nebraska.

“Gaither Homecoming Alaskan cruise. We’re on our manner” Jason Clark stated earlier than panning the digital camera to point out the remainder of the group.

Three members of The Nelons on Oct. 16, 2018, at Allen Enviornment in Nashville. Annette Holloway / Icon Sportswire through Getty Pictures file

Additionally killed within the crash have been Amber’s husband, Nathan Kistler, Melodi Hodges, an assistant, pilot Larry Haynie and his spouse, Melissa.

It wasn’t instantly clear what led as much as the crash. Gaither Administration Group stated the Nationwide Transportation Security Board is investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for the NTSB stated preliminary data signifies {that a} Pilatus PC-12/47E, a single-engine turboprop, “impacted terrain following a reported autopilot difficulty throughout flight.”

The spokesperson stated the investigation remains to be within the early levels and never a lot data is obtainable right now. The company was sending a staff to the crash website. As soon as the staff features entry to the airplane, which is in a distant location, they are going to start inspecting the plane, the spokesperson stated.

Haynie was a Georgia Division of Corrections Board chairman. The corrections division stated Haynie and his spouse have been “devoted to at least one one other, to their grandchildren and household” and “have been additionally dedicated to — and staunch supporters of — the GDC household.”

Gov. Brian Kemp stated he was “really saddened” over the deaths.

“As chairman of the Georgia Division of Corrections Board and thru a profession of valued service in public security, Larry’s influence on our state won’t be forgotten,” he stated in an announcement on X. “We’ll proceed to carry his reminiscence and that enduring dedication to his fellow Georgians in our hearts and recollections.”

Kemp added: “Our complete household is asking everybody to hitch us in praying for many who have been misplaced, for his or her family members and communities, and for these all through the gospel music group who’ve misplaced expensive mates on this heartbreaking accident.”

The Nelons have recorded greater than 35 albums and amassed over 20 High 5 Southern Gospel radio singles for songs together with “Thanks,” “Come Morning,” “We Shall Put on a Gown and Crown” and “O for a Thousand Tongues,” in accordance with their web site.

In 2016, they have been inducted into the Gospel Music Corridor of Fame.

All through their profession, the four-person group obtained a Grammy nomination for greatest Southern gospel album in 1991 and obtained 35 nominations for the GMA Dove Awards. They most just lately gained a Dove Award for nation/bluegrass/roots recorded track of the 12 months in 2021 for “If God Pulled Again the Curtain.”

“The GMA and our complete music group is grieving over the tragic lack of Jason, Kelly and Amber in addition to the others concerned within the tragic airplane crash,” President Jackie Patillo stated in an announcement. “Our deepest condolences and prayers are with Autumn and the remainder of the Nelon household. They are going to be without end cherished and remembered within the GMA Corridor of Fame.”