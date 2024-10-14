Three-Layer Content Marketing Strategy For Clickbank Promotions

Creator

Donald Whitehead

Revealed

March 30, 2021

Phrase rely

627

Visitors conversions by way of a three-layer content material advertising technique for all clickbank promos, for any, for that matter. may be very efficient offering the content material may be very exact and sequenced accurately. Understand that these layers ought to interlink with one another.

The primary layer of content material ought to, the half that establishes YOU because the skilled, go into the related issues in addition to manageable options that fairly presumably must be thought-about.

Establishing a connection

When your content material is learn the sensation that you just truly “get it” ought to strongly resonate, come throughout. A voice of authority providing trusted info and skilled recommendation means you will not come off as a complete stranger simply out to make a sale.

Genuinely caring in regards to the issues your guests are experiencing as you’re strolling them by means of an answer may be very instrumental in gaining worthwhile rapport. you need to come off as frank, trustworthy and honest.

As soon as that connection is made, getting them to maneuver on to the subsequent piece of content material in your three-layer content material advertising technique must be an computerized response.

Now comes elements to the assorted forms of merchandise that can finally make up viable options that they could be looking for.

This layer of content material lays out the assorted choices and varieties, if you’ll, of fixes out there and together with every one, the up facet and the down facet.

Whereas your content material continues to be considerably reserved, in that it isn’t specifying selecting any specific product it does or ought to nonetheless reply the demand for enough avenues for appropriate outcomes. The customer ought to really feel assured sufficient within the info to the diploma that they’ve moved a lot nearer to an answer.

Content material Layers Connectivity

You can begin to see how the layers of content material are constructing an fascinating eco system to observe. The paragraph above can be a part of the second layer of your content material advertising technique. It is most important system? To finally hyperlink to the ultimate and third layer of content material. Linking one to the opposite, as acknowledged above in sequence, is an crucial a part of this technique.

Now the time has come for the third layer of your content material advertising technique which finally discloses the alternatives, whereas nonetheless not specifying anybody selection specifically.

Now you will want a comparability web page. The true time period is “competitor” comparability web page. I exploit a comparability web page a distinct method. Comparability pages may be constructed in such a method in order to discredit or discover disadvantages with opponents services or products. Not solely is that this apply cheezy however unethical as properly.

Competitor Comparability Web page

Our three-layer content material advertising technique will finally lead the customer to this web page and the web page itself would not should bash anyone’s website product’s or providers that opponents are selling.

What this comparability web page wants is three or 4 of your prime clickbank product together with your affiliate hyperlinks, These things or providers must be related to fixing the customer’s drawback that you’re selling. Allow them to select the product that they need to attempt out of your collection of comparisons.

It is fairly secure to say that if the prospect has made it this far by means of your three-layer content material, that you’ve most likely constructed fairly a little bit of belief of their eyes.

Everybody who makes it to the comparability web page nonetheless could not purchase, your product. The factor is that these of us are rather more certified “focused visitors” than anybody else who enters your content material advertising system. You could now make sure to use an e-mail advertising program to be in contact with information and upcoming provides, staying fully related to the explanation they turned subscribers.

Set the three-layer content material advertising technique up accurately and simply drive visitors. Works successfully properly with Clickbank or any gross sales promotion.