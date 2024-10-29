Three Key Takeaways from Bucks’ Back-to-Back Loss to Celtics

The Milwaukee Bucks dropped their third consecutive sport on Monday night time, falling to the Boston Celtics, 119-108. Regardless of a powerful third-quarter push and spectacular performances from stars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee couldn’t muster sufficient to take down their Japanese Convention rival.
Lillard led all scorers with 33 factors on 7-for-15 taking pictures, together with a formidable 17-for-18 from the free-throw line, including seven rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. Antetokounmpo additionally had a stable night time, matching Lillard’s depth with 30 factors, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists in 39 minutes. However ultimately, their efforts fell quick.
Listed here are three key takeaways from Milwaukee’s defeat to Boston:
Even with Jayson Tatum having an off night time, Milwaukee struggled to maintain tempo. The Bucks bought double-figure scoring from 4 of their 5 starters, however the bench didn’t present the wanted help. Milwaukee’s reserves mixed for under 19 factors, and beginning ahead Taurean Prince contributed simply three factors in 32 minutes, ending at -7 within the plus-minus. The Bucks confirmed flashes of toughness however appear to lack the consistency to remain aggressive towards the defending champions. Monday’s efficiency raises questions on whether or not this Bucks roster, at the moment standing at 1-3, has the depth and endurance to maintain up with a top-tier staff like Boston.
Milwaukee put up a powerful combat within the third quarter, exhibiting resilience and chipping away on the lead. Regardless of their efforts, Boston outscored Milwaukee 37-26 within the quarter, underscoring the problem of sustaining tempo on the highway. The Bucks clawed again into the sport, however pricey turnovers and defensive lapses stored them from taking management after they wanted to most.
One of many sport’s greatest challenges for Milwaukee was matching Boston’s three-point taking pictures. The Celtics shot 38.3 p.c from past the arc, flattening 18 of 47 makes an attempt, whereas the Bucks struggled to seek out their rhythm from distance, taking pictures simply 25.8 p.c. The Celtics’ perimeter taking pictures was decisive, persevering with the development from their season opener, the place they tied the NBA file with 29 three-pointers. Milwaukee’s struggles to attach from deep, mixed with Boston’s consistency from vary, tilted the sport within the Celtics’ favor.
The Bucks at the moment are on a three-game skid and can look to interrupt the streak on Thursday after they shut out their highway journey towards the Memphis Grizzlies.