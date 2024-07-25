Thousands watch Chincoteague wild ponies complete 99th annual swim in Virginia

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (AP) — 1000’s of individuals gathered in Virginia to observe the Chincoteague wild ponies make their annual swim throughout the Assateague Channel, the 99th yr of the favored custom.

The ponies made the quick swim throughout the channel Wednesday as the gang erupted in cheers. Foal No. 6 was topped “Queen Neptune,” the title given every year to the first to finish the swim, in keeping with WAVY-TV.

The horses have been made well-known within the 1947 basic youngsters’s novel “Misty of Chincoteague” by creator Marguerite Henry.

“Saltwater Cowboys” on horseback spherical up the ponies, who then swim the channel and are available ashore on the east facet of Chincoteague Island. The occasion hosted by the Chincoteague Hearth Division consists of an public sale of among the foals are bought to assist management the dimensions of the herd and assist keep a wholesome pony inhabitants on Assateague, the place the ponies dwell a lot of the yr. The public sale can be the most important annual fundraiser for the fireplace division, which manages the wild pony herd.

The custom started in 1925 as a solution to increase cash for Chincoteague’s volunteer fireplace firm. Curiosity within the pony swim grew and guests started coming from throughout the nation for the annual occasion. “Misty of Chincoteague” made the occasion well-known world wide.