Thousands attend Daniel Caesar’s free, pop-up concert in Vancouver

Several thousand Daniel Caesar fans poured into East Vancouver’s John Hendry Park on Tuesday as the R&B musician hosted a free, pop-up show.

The 30-year-old, Scarborough, Ont.-born artist had announced the show on TikTok and Instagram that afternoon, giving his largely Gen Z fan base only a couple hours of notice.

“The crowd got crazy,” said 26-year-old Kim Alunan, noting the number of people who showed up.

Attendees crowded the stage from all directions, fanning out so far on the flat, tree-studded grassy field that it was impossible for the majority of people to see Caesar as he crooned into the mic.

“I think it’s really cool that he came to Vancouver, I would have loved a chance to see him better, but it’s still cool,” Alunan said.

With many unable to get close enough to see the stage, people turned to alternatives to get a better view. (Tessa Vikander/CBC)

The event was part of Caesar’s recently announced tour of free shows, which kicked off with a show in a Toronto park over the weekend.

But the Vanouver Park Board told CBC News in an email on Tuesday night that the show “was not expected or planned.”

Getting a permit to host an event in a Vancouver park requires a multi-step application, with the park board’s website stating that “fees and projected costs must be paid prior to your event.”

Daniel Caesar performs Peaches at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Some attendees climbed trees to get a view of Caesar, while a select few got creative: one stood on a garbage can, another on a bike seat and a few on chairs.

Several hundred people stood back from the crowd, having resigned to just hearing the soft, melodic songs.

“It’s just nice to vibe out to … I absolutely can’t see it, I’m just taking in what I can listen to,” said Lance Palad, who said he appreciates Caesar’s music for its calming effect.

Desperate to see the stage, some people at the Daniel Caesar show got creative. (Tessa Vikander/CBC)

Umbrellas opened and closed as dark grey clouds periodically broke open into light rain.

Vancouver police were present on the outskirts of the crowd, and some officers stationed at the edge of the park could be overheard discussing crowd control plans for when the concert ended.

Concert-goer and fan Andre Roberts travelled nearly an hour with his friends to see the show, but they stood back on the field, unable to see it.

Despite the disappointment, they stood together laughing and joking. Roberts said he just wished they had gotten there sooner.