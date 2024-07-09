This may be the most overlooked COVID symptom

In January 2020, a person who would turn out to be often known as the primary documented COVID-19 affected person in america arrived at an pressing care clinic.

Two of his signs, a cough and a fever, have been amongst those who would turn out to be often known as the telltale signs of COVID. However the affected person had additionally skilled two days of nausea and vomiting.

Many people affiliate COVID with respiratory points. However some individuals who get sick with the virus by no means expertise a sore throat, coughing or physique aches, mentioned Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious illness specialist on the College of California, San Francisco. Sure folks find yourself feeling extra like they’ve meals poisoning than the rest.

That’s as a result of coronavirus is “like throwing a bomb in your physique,” mentioned Ken Cadwell, a professor of medication on the College of Pennsylvania who research how COVID impacts the intestine. “You’re going to really feel that in a number of completely different organs, not simply the lungs.”

With COVID circumstances climbing, and the so-called “FLiRT” variants fueling one more summer season unfold, right here’s learn how to spot, and tackle, the lesser-known gastrointestinal signs.

Recognizing and Resolving Abdomen Signs

In some folks, gastrointestinal signs hit in the course of the first few days of an an infection, earlier than they develop a fever and cough. However many individuals who solely expertise abdomen signs “by no means consider it as COVID,” Chin-Hong mentioned.

Diarrhea is a typical COVID-related gastrointestinal symptom, Chin-Hong mentioned. Individuals may lose their urge for food, and expertise nausea, stomach ache and vomiting.

COVID doesn’t look the identical each time you get contaminated, mentioned Dr. Davey Smith, an infectious illness specialist on the College of California, San Diego. You may need chilly and flu signs throughout one bout of the virus, and gastrointestinal signs the following time. Paxlovid, an antiviral medicine that reduces the danger of extreme illness, may trigger diarrhea.

Hydration is essential for anybody with COVID, however consuming sufficient fluids is vital if you happen to expertise diarrhea or vomiting. In case you’re struggling to carry meals down, stick to dull meals like toast and bananas, mentioned Dr. Adrienna Jirik, a gastroenterologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Those that share a toilet can take steps to keep away from contaminating the world with the viral particles in your waste, like opening a window to enhance air flow.

A Refresher on Different COVID Signs

The most typical variants at present circulating seem to trigger the identical signs we’ve seen in different latest strains of the virus.

Along with digestive discomfort, folks generally develop a sore throat, congestion or a runny nostril, head and muscle aches, fever or chills, a cough and fatigue. In extreme circumstances, they will wrestle to breathe. Whereas some individuals who get sick lose their sense of style or odor, that symptom is much much less widespread now than it was earlier within the pandemic.

Any of those signs can hit days after spending time with somebody who has the virus. If you realize you’ve been uncovered, it’s essential to maintain an eye fixed out for all of the signs, together with gastrointestinal ones, Chin-Hong mentioned.

“If all people in your home has COVID and you’ve got diarrhea, then you must put two and two collectively,” he mentioned.