This Is Us Cast’s Dating Histories: Milo Ventimiglia, More

Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and extra of the This Is Us solid made viewers swoon since 2016 — and their real-life love tales are simply as dreamy.

The NBC hit follows Rebecca (Moore) and Jack Pearson (Ventimiglia), who lead with love as they increase their three youngsters: Kevin, Kate and Randall. The Pearson household’s story begins within the ’70s and spans a number of many years of losses, triumphs and challenges.

Moore’s onscreen romance with the Gilmore Women alum ready her for the “fashionable sort of love story” she discovered with husband Taylor Goldsmith, she gushed to InStyle in March 2019. “If somebody would have informed me three years in the past, ‘That’s your future husband, and also you’re going to fulfill him by means of Instagram,’ I’d have thought that they had been completely bonkers. It proves that it’s a must to keep open-minded since you simply by no means know.”

Moore married the Dawes musician in November 2018, and in February 2021, the pair welcomed their first youngster, August. Their household continued to develop with the births of son Ozzie in October 2022 and daughter Louise in September 2024.

Scroll down for a better have a look at the This Is Us solid’s love lives through the years: