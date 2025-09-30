Meghan Markle is facing criticism from Bravo reality star Stassi Schroeder for not sending her PR boxes.

Schroeder alleged that Markle has repeatedly ignored her because she pays more attention to her haters than her true fans.

Markle was similarly called out recently by her former friend Lizzie Cundy for “pretending” and becoming a different person since she gained fame.

Stassi Schroeder Accuses Meghan Markle Of Not Taking Her Seriously

Schroeder didn’t hold back during a recent episode of her “Stassi” podcast when she slammed Markle for not making her one of the recipients of her “As Ever” PR box gifting.

Furious, she claimed to have been one of Markle’s biggest fans, defending her when no one else did, and even reaching out to her, only to be met with silence.

“I have literally defended her when no one else did. I have filmed videos about it, I’ve commented on all the things, I literally had my f–king PR reach out,” Schroeder declared.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star further criticized Markle for being stuck in the past and not taking her seriously because she is a reality TV personality. As such, she vowed to stay away from anything related to her, saying:

“The way she moves through social media, I think that she’s stuck in 2017, and she just thinks I’m a lowly reality person. That’s what I think, and I am furious, and this is the last straw. I’m not watching her show anymore.”

The TV personality vowed never to discuss the Duchess of Sussex again and even unfollowed her on social media.

Stassi Schroeder Slams Meghan Markle For Paying Attention To Her ‘Haters’

Meghan Markle attends Variety Power of Women 2023

Schroeder didn’t stop there. She went ahead to bash Markle for giving attention to the wrong people instead of people who truly liked her.

She slammed her for sending PR boxes to Claudia Oshry and Jackie Oshry, co-hosts of “The Toast” podcast. Schroeder pointed out that the podcast hosts have talked “sh-t” about the “Suits” actress and are always questioning her every move.

She even claimed that the Oshrys know that she was Markle’s “number one fan,” but vowed to drop that title going forward. “I was a toxic fan that’s now a toxic hater,” she declared.

The 37-year-old TV personality also said that Markle pays attention to haters as a way of controlling the narrative about her. “I think she’s controlling,” she concluded.

Meghan Markle Was Recently Criticized By Her Former Friend

Lizzie Cundy

This isn’t the first time the Duchess of Sussex has faced public criticism from someone who once supported her. Last month, The Blast reported that Markle’s former friend, Lizzie Cundy, called her out for living a life of pretense.

The radio presenter said she was friends with the “With Love, Meghan” star before she started seeing Prince Harry. She said that her former friend, who was once a “sweet” person, has now become “bitter.”

She accused Markle of “fuming” because the public fell in love with Kate Middleton instead of her, and urged her to “stop being angry.”

She went ahead to slam her cooking show, saying, “It doesn’t matter how many pots of jam she makes; she has to stop pretending. She’s not Martha Stewart.”

Meghan Markle Responded To Critics Who Bashed Her Cooking Shows

Meghan Markle at Invictus Games 2023, day 6, Dusseldorf, Germany – 15 Sept 2023

Although Cundy harshly criticized Markle’s cooking show, “With Love, Meghan,” the “Suits” actress took the criticism in stride.

Markle acknowledged that while her show has been bad-mouthed, she knows some people love it. She also said that those who harshly criticize her cooking abilities are only doing so to remain relevant and “pay their bills,” per The Blast.

The 44-year-old former actress took the bad comments in good faith, saying that some of her critics often copy her recipes and “that’s all right.”

Meghan Markle Was Recently Trolled Over PDA With Prince Harry

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle On Stage At One805 Live 2025

From being criticized for her cooking show to being criticized for showing PDA with her husband, Markle can’t seem to catch a break.

The Blast recently reported that fans bashed her for being overly affectionate towards Prince Harry when they made an appearance at Kevin Costner’s One805LIVE! Festival in Santa Barbara.

The couple was spotted staying close to each other as Harry took the stage to present an award. Meghan wrapped her arms around him, and fans called her “needy and clingy” for doing so.

One user wrote that the couple is so “co-independent on each other it’s vomit-inducing,” and another slammed Markle for “literally” hanging off him all the time.

Meanwhile, other fans defended Markle and Harry, writing that their “intimacy and love for each other are clear to see.”