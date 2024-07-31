This Hydrating Exfoliator Took My Bumpy Skin to Buttery Smooth

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We obtain compensation whenever you click on on a hyperlink and make a purchase order. Be taught extra!

My textured pores and skin at first of this summer season was such a bummer! However this hydrating exfoliator simply turned my frown the other way up. It took my bumpy pores and skin to buttery clean — and it labored as quick as an ice pop melts on a scorching summer season day.

I’m unsure if it’s a matter of growing older or the humidity within the Midwest, however at first of the summer season, my pores and skin turned extra textured than I’d ever seen. And since I like a no-makeup summer season, this was an absolute no-go. I knew I’d have to usher in one thing highly effective to repair it, and U Magnificence’s Resurfacing Compound got here in and saved the day — inside per week!

Get the U Magnificence Resurfacing Compound for simply $88 at U Magnificence!

What I like concerning the exfoliator is that it’s highly effective sufficient to be efficient and work rapidly, nevertheless it’s nonetheless mild on my delicate pores and skin. It’s made with high-grade elements like secure retinol, stabilized nutritional vitamins C and E, multi-hydroxy acids and antioxidants too. It has a light-weight texture that seamlessly melts into my pores and skin, leaving a clean and non-sticky end.

My fundamental cause for selecting up this exfoliator was for it to assist with my texture, and I began to note my pores and skin wanting extra polished inside a few week (or after three to 4 nightly makes use of). However after a few month of use, I additionally began to note extra advantages as effectively, akin to my brow wrinkles and crow’s ft wanting smoother and my cheek redness from the bumps beginning to fade as effectively. It’s actually a powerhouse!

This isn’t the one product from the model that’s a mainstay in my skincare routine although. I’ve additionally been obsessive about the model’s Tremendous Hydrator, additionally beloved by Bella Hadid. Used along with the exfoliator, it leaves my pores and skin plump, clean and glowing — making my makeup-free summer season desires a actuality.

The smallest bundle (0.5 ounces) of the hydrating exfoliator is available in at $88, whereas the biggest bundle (1.7 ounces) is available in at $228 or $182 for those who determine to subscribe and save. I can’t deny it, it’s a hefty price ticket — nevertheless it’s proof that you simply get what you pay for. And in my case, that meant smoother-than-ever pores and skin inside only a matter of days.

