This Catch-All Rattan Purse Completes All of My Vacation Outfits

I could also be 27 years outdated, however I solely began carrying purses about two years in the past. I used to be by no means a handbag lady — each shoulder bag I attempted slipped off which actually irritated, and realistically, I solely ever carried my keys and a few lip gloss, which I’d plop into one among my associates purses. It wasn’t till I obtained a private stylist that I noticed simply how instrumental it was to have not less than one bag. So, along with her steering, I lastly hopped on the purse prepare.

Quick ahead to the current, and I don’t know the way I ever survived with no purse. My assortment has grown fairly a bit (from one to 10!) and I’m at all times in search of an excuse so as to add one other one to my wardrobe. I’ve discovered {that a} bag can tie collectively a whole outfit, elevating the look from an on a regular basis getup to one thing far more thrilling.

For summer time, I’ve been on the hunt for a beachy rattan purse to go together with my trip outfits. I most likely scrolled by over 100 choices, and none of them ended up evaluating to the YYW Summer time Rattan Bag. This intricately designed bag exudes a tropical magnificence that has turn out to be the completion to my summer time getups.

Get the YYW Summer time Rattan Bag for $40 at Amazon! Please notice, costs are correct on the date of publication, June 26, 2024, however are topic to alter.

At 15 1/2 inches extensive, this bag is in regards to the dimension of a laptop computer and affords loads of room for requirements, together with hand sanitizer, keys, sun shades, lipstick and even a ebook if I so select. You might suppose that straw can be a flimsy materials, however this bag has confirmed to be sturdy with the woven design. Plus, the toggle tie retains my belongings safe and the handles supply a sturdy grip so I don’t by chance lose it (or any of its contents) whereas I’m strolling on trip.

Whereas rattan has an inherently informal vibe, it additionally possesses a chameleon-like high quality that makes it nice for dressier events too. Pairing this with a easy gown and heels makes for an ideal marriage ceremony visitor or patio dinner look. Amazon consumers say they’ve taken this all over the place from cruises, to the seashore or the pool!

“This was my favourite accent for our trip! Was roomy sufficient for make-up bag, sun shades, pockets, telephone and extra! Simply purchase it! Nice worth and appears even higher in particular person,” one shopper raves. One other says that it’s a “good purse to boost your summer time wardrobe, fabricated from a examine materials and may carry your whole requirements.”

My summer time closet merely wasn’t full till this bag arrived at my doorstep. Don’t wait until the season is half over to get yours!

