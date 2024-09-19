Things to know if travelling to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Brentford tackle Tottenham on Saturday 21 September (3pm kick-off).

The match won’t be broadcast reside within the UK.

If you’re heading to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday, right here’s some helpful info to know for matchday.

Attending to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is situated within the Tottenham space of north London and is served by Transport for London.

The native environment of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are extraordinarily busy on matchdays. Please plan your path to the stadium prematurely and permit extra time than common in your journey.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

782 Excessive Rd

London

N17 0BX

Followers are reminded to indicate respect to our hosts always earlier than, throughout and after the match.

Journey and transport

Practice and TfL

There isn’t any deliberate disruption on matchday. The closest TfL overground station to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is White Hart Lane. The station is totally accessible and is roughly a five-minute stroll to the stadium.

Northumberland Park station is a 10-minute stroll to the stadium. Better Anglia companies to those stations function from Liverpool Road Station, or from Cambridge if coming from the north.

Victoria line and London Overground companies function from Seven Sisters station, which is roughly a 30-minute stroll to the stadium. The station doesn’t have step-free entry.

Tottenham Hale station can also be round a 30-minute stroll from the bottom and is served by the Victoria line, and the station is totally accessible.

Please use the Nationwide Rail journey planner or the TfL standing updates web page to test your route earlier than setting off.

Bus

The stadium is well-served by Transport for London buses that run as common throughout Haringey on matchdays, with the Excessive Highway routes topic to diversion resulting from matchday highway closures.

It’s not suggested to journey by automotive

There isn’t any parking obtainable for common admission followers on the stadium. Some roads closest to the stadium are closed earlier than, throughout and after a match.

On matchdays, common visitors will be unable to entry components of the Excessive Highway between White Hart Lane and Lordship Lane/Lansdowne Highway from two hours earlier than and as much as one hour after the match.

The native space is below an Occasion Day Managed Parking Zone (CPZ), which is in operation on matchdays – you will be unable to park on this zone and not using a allow.

Accessibility

Blue Badge parking for Brentford supporters at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is totally booked.

Tottenham Hotspur has accessible entrances, accessible viewing areas and listening to loops at food and drinks counters. Discover out extra and call Spurs’ entry staff on their Accessibility web page.

Ticketing info

Any duplicate ticket requests should be despatched to Tottenham Hotspur by the Brentford field workplace.

Duplicate tickets should be collected on matchday from the away ticket workplace which is located within the northeast nook of the stadium, reverse turnstile 11. Picture identification might be required to gather tickets.

Please contact Brentford’s field workplace with any inquiries forward of the matchday.

Your matchday at Spurs

Bees followers might be in blocks 114-118 within the northeast nook of the stadium, accessible by entrances 11 and 12. The simplest technique to get to the doorway is through Worcester Avenue which runs parallel to the east aspect of the stadium. Turnstiles are open two hours earlier than kick-off.

It’s suggested that you just don’t convey a bag to the match. Clear service baggage and private baggage, measurement A4 or smaller, might be searched on entry.

The away part serves all kinds of meals, together with fish and chips, hotdogs, pies and shawarma, and there’s a massive menu of alcoholic and comfortable drinks. Concessions open two hours earlier than kick-off.

Have a secure journey and benefit from the match!