These Levi’s Straight Jeans Are on Sale at Amazon

Levi’s denims are endlessly iconic, with numerous celebs like Hailey Bieber all the time rocking the model. When you can attempt looking out thrift retailer racks for a classic pair of Levi’s, you possibly can all the time rely on Amazon to hold the long-lasting model. Fortunately, we discovered a pair that’s so flattering, cozy and extremely good that you just’ll wish to put on them all yr. Enter: the Levi’s Girls’s Wedgie Straight Denims.

Get the Levi’s Girls’s Wedgie Straight Denims for $45 (initially $80) at Amazon! Please observe, costs are correct on the date of publication, August 8, 2024, however are topic to vary.

This pair of denims offers your butt an extremely increase and highlights your curves. I’ve been a Levi’s fan for the longest time, and this pair is a staple in my closet. Why? This pair has good stretch denim — it’s necessary to discover a good stability between stretch and rigidity. The denims lean extra inflexible, with a ton of room within the waist, hips and thighs. Additionally they function a high-rise waistline and 5 pockets to retailer all your necessities whenever you’re on the go.

Many individuals with curves can inform you it’s a problem to seek out denims that don’t depart a spot on the waistline. I’ve this battle, and whilst you can take your denims to the cleaners to get them tailor-made, that’s cash being thrown out the window. You simply wish to throw on a pair and name it a day.

I made a decision to check this pair on my commute to New York Metropolis. Whereas I had a number of breaks between occasions and get-togethers, I walked round Central Park. 20,000 steps later, I didn’t really feel any discomfort carrying the denims.

Amazon buyers are calling this pair “so flattering” and “the right transition to a brand new type.” One shopper even shared that they’re “typically extremely really useful on style web sites” and don’t have an “outrageous price ticket.”

Even Jennifer Aniston and Kylie Jenner swear by Levi’s. Be sure that to seize a pair whereas this type is on sale.

