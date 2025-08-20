These Caribbean destinations scored highly on Expedia Island Hot List: Travel Weekly

Meagan Drillinger

Global interest in travel to the Caribbbean is on the rise, according to Expedia’s first Island Hot List, which shows searches for island getaways worldwide are up 30% year over year. For travel advisors, the report offers a timely snapshot of where demand is growing and how to guide bookings around key seasonal and experiential trends.

Three Caribbean destinations made the top 10 for overall searches: Aruba, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. And Expedia said searches were up by double digits for all three, for the year ending May 18: 15% for Aruba and Jamaica, 10% for the Dominican Republic. Each of the island destinations were cited for distinct selling points, according to Expedia: Aruba for year-round sunshine, the Dominican Republic for adventure and Jamaica for cultural depth.

Aruba’s allure

Aruba continues to stand out for its dry climate and consistent sunshine, attracting travelers looking to avoid the uncertainty of Caribbean rainy season. September remains an optimal time for low crowds and favorable rates.

The island got a boost this year when Eagle Beach earned three top spots in TripAdvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards: No. 1 Beach in the Caribbean, No. 2 Beach in TripAdvisor’s 25th Anniversary Awards and No. 3 Best Beach in the World. Eagle Beach is one of the widest beaches in Aruba and stretches for two miles. It’s famous for its white sand, calm water, beautiful sunsets and its array of activities (swimming, snorkeling, Jet Skiing).

D.R.’s natural choice

In the Dominican Republic, the story has been expansion beyond Punta Cana, with the more rugged, experience-driven Samana Peninsula is making a case for itself this year.

The region is celebrating 270 years since the founding of Santa Barbara de Samana, a town settled by Spanish families who came over from the Canary Islands. Samana’s mix of history, biodiversity and conservation is a draw for adventure-seeking travelers: More than 60% of the peninsula is covered in forest, and Samana Bay serves as a humpback whale sanctuary. Los Haitises National Park is also located there; it’s home to Taino cave art and dense mangrove forest.

New accommodations in the area include Ocama, a boutique villa hotel overlooking Rincon Bay, offering private villas with full kitchens and pools. It’s an appealing alternative for high-end travelers seeking privacy away from the resort clusters.

Flight connectivity is improving, too. American Airlines is launching a daily seasonal route from Philadelphia to Santo Domingo starting Dec. 18.

A boost from Bolt

Jamaica is positioning itself as a destination that offers culture, not just coastline — and the approach appears to be drawing attention. Expedia reports a 15% year-over-year increase in travel interest, with December flagged as the top month for visitation.

Helping to fuel the interest, no doubt, is the Jamaica Tourist Board’s latest campaign featuring Usain Bolt, the island’s new global tourism ambassador. In the promo, the eight-time Olympic gold-medal sprinter reflects on how his upbringing in Jamaica has shaped every step of his journey. He highlights Jamaica’s energy, rhythm and resilience, inviting travelers to come experience the island through its people and culture. The campaign rolled out in July and will continue across digital and international markets.

“The building out of experiences is critical,” said Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s minister of tourism. “It’s about more attractions, more immersive activities for visitors and more events. We are an event-driven destination with music festivals, food festivals, coffee festivals, rum festivals and a film festival.”

Jamaica wants to be known for more than all-inclusives. For advisors, that opens up opportunities to promote trips that include culinary tours, music festivals and mountain retreats.

While Aruba, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica lead the way on the Expedia, other destinations are seeing growth, as well. St. Thomas has experienced a 30% increase in interest on the site, while Turks and Caicos is up 10%.