There Are More American Households with Pets Than Children

On this Worldwide Cat Day, we have fun pet homeowners. Do you know there are extra households with pets than youngsters? These beloved pets are a driver of a significant side of financial exercise: dwelling shopping for. About one-fifth of current dwelling patrons thought of their pet of their neighborhood alternative—a share that will increase amongst single {couples} and single ladies patrons. Let’s dive in!

Based on the U.S. Census, the share of households with youngsters underneath the age of 18 residing of their properties has continued to say no. That share, in 2023, stands at 39%, down from 52% in 1950. That is doubtless because of two components: birthrates general have been declining, and there’s a giant share of Child Boomer households whose youngsters could have already left the nest.

This development is mirrored amongst dwelling patrons. In 1985, 58% of dwelling patrons had youngsters underneath the age of 18 of their dwelling. In 2023, simply 30% of dwelling patrons had a toddler underneath the age of 18 of their dwelling—an all-time report low.

Whereas the variety of youngsters in U.S. households has declined within the final twenty years, pet possession has risen. Based on the American Pet Merchandise Affiliation, 66% of American households personal a pet, up from 56% in 1988. All through the COVID-19 pandemic, Individuals adopted pets for companionship and leisure; nevertheless, this quantity has eased from the current peak. The American Pet Product Affiliation studies that canine and cats are the commonest family pets.

Individuals are investing a major period of time and monetary sources towards their animals. The period of time spent with pets has elevated dramatically in 20 years. Based on the BLS American Time Use Survey, the share of Individuals who’re spending time on their pets and the period of time spent have each elevated. In 2003, 13.2% of Individuals frolicked with their pets every day. In 2023, that share has grown to twenty.4% of males and 23.8% of ladies. Not solely are individuals spending extra time with pets, but in addition funds. Based on the American Pet Merchandise Affiliation, whole U.S. pet trade expenditures have grown from $53.3 billion in 2012 to $147 billion in 2023.

Given the elevated share of pets in households and the elevated time and sources spent on pets, it’s no shock that some dwelling patrons contemplate their pets as a very powerful issue when making homebuying choices. Proximity to the vet and outside house for pets are necessary points for patrons with pets. Amongst all single {couples}, 29% of dwelling patrons thought of their pet when deciding which neighborhood to buy, in comparison with 19% of married {couples}. Based on the 2024 Profile of House Patrons and Sellers, 20% of single ladies thought of factoring their pets into their neighborhood alternative compared to 15% of single males. This development is much like the BLS Time Use Survey (see above graph), which discovered that ladies usually tend to spend time with pets each day.

Amongst those that did contemplate their pet to be essential to their neighborhood alternative, additionally they have been extra doubtless than those that didn’t consider a pet for different neighborhood options. Pet lovers additionally bought a house in an space with the supply of bigger tons or acreage and have been extra all in favour of comfort to parks and recreation areas and walkability. This isn’t a shock as it’s doubtless not simply the human who needs these neighborhood options however the pets themselves who want room to run and play.

Completely happy Worldwide Cat Day, cat lovers! For extra traits on dwelling patrons and up to date exercise of patrons, take a look at the total 2023 Profile of House Patrons and Sellers report.