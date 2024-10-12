Therapist Sues Dr. Dre for $10 Million Over Alleged Text Threats

Dr. Dre is being sued for $10 million after psychotherapist Dr. Charles Sophy alleged he acquired “threats and insufferable harassment” from the music mogul.

“No particular person ought to constantly be positioned in undue worry for his or her life. Nobody needs to be subjected to an ongoing barrage of threats,” Sophy’s lawsuit reads, in response to court docket paperwork obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, October 11. “No civilian needs to be pressured to put on a bulletproof vest once they step exterior in public.”

Sophy, who beforehand handled Dre beginning in 2018, claimed that he’s in worry of his security due to the rapper’s “violent historical past.” In line with the paperwork, Sophy has been subjected to “abusive, tormenting conduct” by Dre, who’s referred to by his actual identify, Andre Romell Younger, all through the paperwork.

Dre is “able to finishing up the very threats they proceed to bombard over late evening texts,” the physician alleged. “No particular person ought to have to fret about folks displaying up at their dwelling, disguised as federal brokers with a purpose to achieve illegal entry.”

Associated: Most Surprising Movie star Splits

Many superstar splits have rocked Hollywood through the years, together with Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin in addition to Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan. Tatum and Dewan’s love story started on the set of 2006’s Step Up, the place they costarred as onscreen love pursuits. The duo tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed daughter Everly in 2013. […]

Sophy labored with Dre and his ex-wife, Nicole Younger, till their divorce in 2021. The previous couple married in 1996 and welcomed two youngsters collectively, Truice, born in 1997, and Really, born in 2001. Dre additionally adopted Younger’s son Tyler, whom she shares with Sedale Threatt. (The rapper can also be the daddy to a number of kids from prior relationships. He and Cassandra Pleasure Greene share son Curtis, born in 1981. Dre and LaVetta Washington share daughter Tyra, born in 1984. The rapper and ex-girlfriend Lisa Johnson share LaTanya, born in 1983, LaToya, born in 1984, and Ashley, born in 1985. Dre and Jenita Porter share late son Andre Romelle Jr., who was born in 1988 and died in 2008. Dre and singer Michel’le welcomed son Marcel in 1991.)

In line with the submitting, the physician began listening to from Dre “14 months” after his cut up was finalized and “with out warning” started receiving “abusive messages.” The allegations declare that Dre would ship “late-night reminders that he wouldn’t ‘neglect’ Dr. Sophy.”

Associated: Movie star Mother and father With the Greatest Broods

Kris Jenner, Keke Wyatt and extra superstar dad and mom are extremely outnumbered at dwelling. Wyatt welcomed her eleventh child, son Ke’zyah, in September 2022, which is her second with husband Zackariah Darring. The singer and Darring additionally share son Ke’Riah. Wyatt additionally shares six older kids with ex-husband Rahman Morton and three extra with ex-husband Michael […]

Sophy alleged that he “lives in fixed worry” of Dre and wears “a bulletproof vest anytime he steps foot exterior.”

Thank You! You’ve got efficiently subscribed.

Us Weekly has reached out to Dr. Dre for remark.

The court docket paperwork additionally embody obvious textual content messages Dre despatched to Sophy, starting in February 2023 and ending in August of that very same 12 months.

Sophy is searching for precise and compensatory damages at least $10 million, together with exemplary and punitive damages, legal professional’s charges and prejudgment and postjudgment curiosity.