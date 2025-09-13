Theo Von Tells IShowSpeed He Chews 12 Pieces of Gum Because He’s a Recovering Drug Addict

iShowSpeed was shocked to learn why Theo Von chews so many pieces of gum at once.

The 20-year-old streamer met up with the comedian and podcaster on Wednesday (Sept. 10) while touring through Nashville, Tennessee for an in-person stream.

COMPLEX SHOP: Shop the brands you love, anytime and anywhere. Uncover what’s next. Buy. Collect. Obsess.

After giving the Vanderbilt University football team a rowdy pep talk, Speed and Von made their way out of the field to chat before going their separate ways, when the streamer suddenly noticed Von chewing what looked like “three layers of gum.”

“I got 12 pieces in right now,” Von admitted.

“The fuck? Is that like a Tennessee thing?” Speed asked.

“No, I’m a drug addict—a recovered drug addict,” Von responded. “So if I’m gonna put it in, I’m gonna put it, you know, I like to do it.”

Someone off the screen noted that gum chewing “helps with concentration as well.”

“That’s true. If I have to do this and keep this moving,” Von said while gesturing to his jaw, “The rest of me is busy, my eyes locked in.”

Von shared the story of his journey to sobriety after struggling with alcohol, cocaine, and other substances in a 2018 episode of his This Past Weekend podcast.

Near the 45-minute mark of the video linked here, Von said his turning point came after an all-night binge in New York City in July 2016 when he realized his voice was failing him. The experience pushed him to attend AA meetings.

“For the first time in my life, I sat down and listened to people tell stories which were my favorite thing to hear,” Von said. “I just wanted a different story, man. I wanted to be I wanted to be in a family and I wanted to feel loved, you know?

He continued, “I had a couple … months in a row while I was spending time with other people and I was meeting people and suddenly Los Angeles [was] this place that I’d always kind of hated and judged … It just gave me friends, it gave me people, and because I know those people had had struggles, I knew that they’d felt some of the same ways that I felt inside—I couldn’t judge those people.”

Related News

Kai Cenat Cries Watching NBA YoungBoy Perform Live

,

Lil Tay Challenges Bhad Bhabie to $60 Million Fight If Sophie Rain Declines

,

Marlon Wayans Tells Kai Cenat He Doesn’t Care About Being Bald: ‘I Got That Big D*ck Energy’

Related News

Kris Jenner Shuts Down Corey Gamble Breakup Rumors With Boo’ed Up Joint Appearance

Teyana Taylor Says She’s Learned to ‘Properly Love’: ‘I’m Gonna Take My Time’

COMPLEX SHOP: Shop the brands you love, anytime and anywhere. Uncover what’s next. Buy. Collect. Obsess.

Making Culture Pop. Find the latest entertainment news and the best in music, pop culture, sneakers, style and original shows.