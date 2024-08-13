Theo James Stars for Osgood Perkins of Longlegs

Neon is benefiting from its Longlegs momentum with a primary glimpse at director Osgood Perkins‘ subsequent undertaking.

Neon shared the primary teaser trailer for The Monkey Monday, forward of the horror film’s Feb. 21, 2025 debut in theaters. The spot options Theo James, who stars within the movie alongside Tatiana Maslany, Elijah Wooden, Christian Convery, Colin O’Brien, Rohan Campbell and Sarah Levy.

Within the transient video, a snare drum apparently performed by a toy monkey is abruptly splattered in blood, as is James. Carnival-style music accompanies the footage.

The movie facilities on twins Invoice and Hal, each performed by James, whose discovery of their dad’s monkey toy within the attic results in a string of grisly deaths.

Perkins wrote and directed The Monkey, which is predicated on the Stephen King brief story of the identical identify that was initially revealed in 1980. Dave Caplan, Michael Clear, Chris Ferguson, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and James Wan function producers.

James’ latest credit embody the collection The Gents and The White Lotus, along with a voice function on X-Males ’97.

Perkins is driving the success of Longlegs, the style movie starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage that hit theaters final month and has surpassed Parasite as Neon’s highest-grossing title ever. Throughout a latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter to advertise Longlegs, Perkins mentioned that The Monkey shall be way more comedic than any of his earlier work.

“It’s feeling extra like an outdated John Landis film or a Joe Dante film or a Robert Zemeckis film,” the filmmaker mentioned on the time. “I noticed a chance to make a wry, absurdist comedy about dying. It’s in regards to the very fundamental proven fact that all of us die — and the way fucking humorous and peculiar and unimaginable and surreal is that shit? And to return at it from a tragicomedy sort of voice felt prefer it match.”

Perkins continued, “On the finish of the day, if you wish to scale back it, it’s the haunted toy or evil toy subgenre, and I couldn’t think about doing a severe a type of. To me, it rang totally false to strategy it that method, so I simply went within the different course.”