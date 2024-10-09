‘Them running back days flashed in my head’

Saunders reached a high velocity of 15.79 mph, the third-fastest velocity by a ball provider who weighs over 320 kilos since 2016, per Subsequent Gen Stats. The 2 quickest performs by ball carriers over 320 kilos previously 9 seasons have been Linval Joseph (18.16 mph at 329 kilos) on a 64-yard fumble return TD in Week 5, 2018, and George Fant (16.28 mph at 322 kilos) on a 9-yard reception in Week 14, 2018.

Saunders spent the primary 4 years of his profession in Kansas Metropolis as a rotational inside defender. He generated 3.5 sacks in 2022 earlier than signing in New Orleans in 2023. Monday marked his first profession interception.

The 28-year-old stated that having confronted Patrick Mahomes and Kelce in follow for years helped present intimate information that the flip to the tight finish could possibly be coming to the play earlier than the INT.

“I knew it was coming. I do know that little ‘tight finish flip,'” Saunders stated. “Man, I informed you, there’s sure performs they simply cannot run whereas I am within the sport. And lots of them are screens and the tight finish flip. I used to be on the scout group for a very long time. I’ve been going towards Trav and Pat for a very long time. I do know all of the little tips and stuff like that.”

The massive man rumbling with the ball secured excessive and tight like a 220-pound operating again introduced levity and leisure to an in any other case dismal day for the Saints. Dennis Allen’s membership did little to sluggish Mahomes and Co. exterior of the crimson zone, and the offense could not get on monitor. The third consecutive loss despatched the Stinats to 2-3 on the season.

Saunders took an optimistic outlook after Monday’s loss.

“We bought to proceed going ahead,” Saunders stated. “This does not do something however assure that we cannot be any higher than 14-3 and I imagine that. I have been on groups that misplaced in Week 10 and did not lose no extra. So stuff like that’s at all times encouraging.”