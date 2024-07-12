The Zombies’ Rod Argent Suffers A Stroke, Announces His Retirement From Touring

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Rod Argent, founder, keyboardist, and first songwriter of the legendary English rock band the Zombies introduced that he’s retiring from touring after struggling a stroke.

In accordance with a press release from Argent’s administration, the rock icon suffered a stroke after celebrating his 79th birthday in London and was hospitalized in a single day. In accordance with the assertion, Argent might want to bear a number of months of relaxation and rehabilitation to get well from the medical emergency.

“Rod has requested us to convey that he has made the very troublesome choice to right away retire from touring so as to shield his well being. He was already getting ready to wind down his reside efficiency schedule after well being scares on current excursions (a Fall 2024 USA run was within the works that was meant to be his remaining abroad tour and a farewell to the nation that launched The Zombies’ profession in 1964). Nevertheless, the stroke was an unmistakable warning signal that the dangers are too nice,” the assertion stated.

His administration staff stated that Argent plans to proceed to jot down and report with The Zombies and has already returned to taking part in piano after his stroke.

Argent based the Zombies in 1961 together with Paul Atkinson, Hugh Grundy, Colin Blunstone and Paul Arnold and the group recorded basic rock hits resembling “She’s Not There,” “Time of the Season,” and “Inform Her No”.

Argent and the Zombies had been inducted into the Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame in 2019.

Together with the Zombies, Argent additionally based the band Argent, producing hits resembling “Maintain Your Head Up” and the rock anthem “God Gave Rock and Roll to You” in addition to a profitable solo profession.