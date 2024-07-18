The Weeknd Announces New Stadium Show In Brazil

SÃO PAULO, Brazil (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye introduced he’s teaming up with Stay Nation for a one-night stadium present in Brazil that guarantees to be the debut of a very authentic manufacturing.

The Stay Nation-produced efficiency is ready for São Paulo’s Estádio MorumBIS on Friday, September 7, 2024 and will probably be his first reveals out there since he carried out at Allianz Parque final October.

As a part of his position because the United Nations World Meals Programme Goodwill Ambassador, The Weeknd will donate funds from his São Paulo present to the XO Humanitarian Fund, supporting the group’s mission to assist allievate the worldwide meals disaster, which, amid ongoing crises within the Center East and Central Europe, in addition to the worst famine to hit Africa in many years.

Tickets will probably be accessible beginning with an artist presale starting Monday, July 22 at 10am BRT.