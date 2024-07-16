The wave “at the end of the road”: A look at the unique features of the Olympic Games surf spot

This month a few of the world’s finest surfers will journey to Tahiti, French Polynesia, to compete for Olympic gold on what is called one of many heaviest waves on this planet. Known as Teahupo’o, the wave has distinctive properties that make it troublesome to experience, having claimed the lifetime of a minimum of one surfer. Right here’s a take a look at the dynamics of the wave and the 2024 Paris Olympics browsing competitors.

The legendary wave “on the finish of the highway”

Situated on the luxurious mountainous southwestern coast of Tahiti, Teahupo’o is sometimes called “the tip of the highway” within the browsing neighborhood. The nickname is each literal and figurative: The wave is situated the place roads finish on the island, however can also be thought-about a crown jewel in browsing locations as a result of wave’s distant location, distinctive properties and thrilling rides.

Dynamics of the wave

How the wave varieties is taken into account a pure marvel: The pitch and form of the barrels of water come from Southern Ocean swells that bend and race alongside a big, shallow reef. The wave leaves from a sloped backside, hurling in the direction of the reef and breaking under sea degree.

The left-handed waves are normally between six to 10 ft excessive, however at instances have exceeded twenty ft. The experience is short- lasting between 200 to 300 feet- however extraordinarily quick and intense.

Due to this mix of things, it’s thought-about a troublesome wave to experience and has claimed the lifetime of a minimum of one surfer. In actual fact the identify of the wave loosely interprets into English as “pile of skulls” reminding even the world’s most seasoned surfers to proceed with warning.

How scoring works in Olympic browsing

Throughout surfers’ heats, a judging panel scores every wave experience on a scale of 1 to 10 primarily based on a mix of things, together with pace, maneuvers and diploma of problem. For every experience, the very best and lowest scores are discarded, with the surfer given the common of the three scores remaining.

Surfers are allowed to catch as many waves as they need in a warmth, however wave choice might be essential, particularly given the unpredictable nature of the ocean.

___

AP Olympic protection: