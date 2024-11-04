The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Trailer: Daryl, Carol in Spain

[This story contains major spoilers from the season finale of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol.]

After Sunday night time’s season finale, Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier are set to proceed on a European journey that may ultimately have a subsequent cease in Spain. And a brand new, post-finale teaser reveals a quick glimpse at what’s in retailer when the The Strolling Lifeless: Daryl Dixon stars ultimately get there.

The teaser (beneath) debuted throughout Sunday night time’s finale of The Strolling Lifeless: Daryl Dixon – The Guide of Carol, which left the lately reunited zombie-fighting vacationers in a tunnel heading to London. With manufacturing on the already renewed third season now underway in Spain, the massive query is: How will Daryl and Carol wind up there?

“I used to be prepared to surrender. Thought it was throughout,” Daryl (Norman Reedus) tells Carol (Melissa McBride) within the teaser. “You and me each,” she replies, with as a lot of a smile as she will be able to muster.

The brand new season is ready to premiere in 2025 on AMC and AMC+.

Season three’s location taking pictures contains the Galicia, Aragón, Catalonia and Valencia areas, every offering a brand new and distinctive backdrop for the post-apocalyptic world. The hit AMC present moved from France, the place season two filmed.

Right here is the logline: “Season three will comply with Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier as they proceed their journey to one way or the other return residence and to those they love. As they wrestle to seek out their method again, the trail takes them farther astray, main them by way of distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar situations as they witness the varied results of the Walker apocalypse.”

When talking to The Hollywood Reporter in regards to the occasions of the finale, showrunner and govt producer David Zabel stated the change in location provides the present an opportunity to reinvent itself, each on the story stage and in addition from a cinematography really feel.

“The characters mustn’t quiet down. It ought to be a street present. They must preserve transferring [to return home],” he stated. “On the finish of season two, they’re going someplace. We don’t know precisely the place, and it’s not a direct line to the subsequent place they go. However the concept is to maintain the characters struggling and striving to get residence and transferring.”

As for exploring a brand new tradition, he stated, “That’s going to be so thrilling for reinventing the present. It felt like all indicators pointed towards us persevering with to maneuver and get to the subsequent place. In seasons 5 and 6, it may very well be a special place. They’ll preserve transferring till they get residence!”

Although the Strolling Lifeless spinoff collection has solely formally been renewed by way of season three, Zabel says he has a long-term plan. “I’ve talked to Norman about it. There’s a very cool plan,” he advised THR. “However we don’t even know if we’re making season 4 but.” He stated the placement adjustments are a chance to indicate the viewers what the apocalypse appears to be like like in different components of the world however added, “sooner or later, I think about some issues could be decided by what different characters [in the franchise] are doing and the place they’re.”

Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada and Alexandra Masangkay be part of as collection regulars in season three. Extra forged contains Candela Saitta, Hugo Arbués, Greta Fernández, Gonzalo Bouza, Hada Nieto, Yassmine Othman, Cuco Usín and Stephen Service provider.

The Strolling Lifeless: Daryl Dixon season three is govt produced by franchise chief inventive officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, McBride, Greg Nicotero, Brian Bockrath, Angela Kang, Jason Richman, Dan Percival and Steve Squillante, together with Silvia Aráez and Jesús de la Vega from Ánima Stillking.

The Strolling Lifeless: Daryl Dixon – The Guide of Carol is now streaming on AMC+. Learn THR‘s full chat with Zabel.