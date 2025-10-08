‘The View”s Alyssa Farah Griffin Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby (Exclusive)

NEED TO KNOW Alyssa Farah Griffin and Justin Griffin are expecting their first baby, a boy, due in February 2026

The View co-host and her husband opened up about their happy news to PEOPLE before she revealed their pregnancy on the ABC daytime show

“They say anything worth doing is hard,” Alyssa tells PEOPLE, explaining she conceived after five rounds of IVF, and two years of trying

The View is about to have a brand-new little viewer.

That’s because co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin is pregnant, expecting her first baby — a little boy, due in February 2026 — with husband Justin Griffin.

Their happy news was shared at the Hot Topics table of the ABC daytime series on Wednesday, Oct. 8. Days earlier, the pair sat down with PEOPLE to open up about their baby-to-be after they posed for a sweet maternity shoot at their home.

“Baby Griffin is on the way and we’re just so excited — and terrified,” Alyssa, 36, jokes. “It’s starting to feel very real. This past week, I felt the baby kick for the first time, and immediately I grabbed Justin’s hand and he felt and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what’s happening?!’ It was magical.”

“The time is flying by, it’s crazy,” Justin, 37, adds. “I’ve always wanted to be a father, and you feel so present when you get the news. Like, ‘This is happening!’ But then all of a sudden you zoom out and you’re like, ‘Wait, we’re 22 weeks pregnant? Where did it go? — slow down!’ ”

Alyssa Farah Griffin and husband Justin Griffin.

ABC/Michael Le Brecht II



Time may be moving quickly but getting to this point was a long journey for the Griffins.

The couple, who wed in November 2021, explain they felt “ready to have a family” a year into their marriage. They tried for two years, eventually conceiving after five rounds of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

During that span, Alyssa learned she had endometriosis, a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of it, making it harder to get pregnant. “I went undiagnosed my whole life until I started this process,” Alyssa says. “So that just added to the complications.”

Staying positive throughout wasn’t always easy, but each credit the other’s support for giving them strength.

“First and foremost, I have the best partner in the world,” Alyssa says. “Like they say, marry your best friend, and Justin is mine. The View is hard work, and luckily I had the flexibility of the schedule to make early morning appointments in Midtown before racing to do the show. And my husband, he was there for me throughout it all, by my side at the doctor’s, right there with me.”

That might not have always been pleasant for Justin, Alyssa admits. “There were a couple of times I was an absolute monster!” she laughs. “IVF, it was an emotional roller coaster. My first round wasn’t bad but I got over-confident and started my second right away, and let me tell you, it’s unlike anything I’ve experienced. You do feel somewhat out of control with your own body. It’s hard to balance the hormones of it all, especially when you’re not getting the best news after a cycle. But Justin, he was never hard on me.”

“There’s so many things that attract me to Alyssa, but one of the things is her determination,” Justin says. “Going into IVF, there was so much of that determination that came through. From the first round to the last, she was always like, ‘Oh no, I’ve got this. There’s going to be nothing that can get in my way. I’m tough. I know how to do this.’ ”

The two also had a “wonderful” fertility doctor, Dr. Taraneh Nazem, of RMA of New York.

“I just loved her,” Alyssa says. “I’ll never forget in our first visit, she told us, ‘The good news is, you’re going to have a child. I want to tell you that upfront. It just might take a few rounds.’ And each time we didn’t get great news, she always brought me back to, ‘You’re going to get what where you want to be in the end. Bear with me.’ ”

When Dr. Nazem called to tell Alyssa about her positive pregnancy result — a call that fittingly coincided with the conservative pundit’s own birthday celebrations — the two cried together on the phone. “She knew how hard it was, but she made it easy on us,” says Justin. “She was really fantastic.”

“Both Justin and I just feel so grateful that we were in the position that we were even able to do that many rounds of IVF,” Alyssa notes. “I consider it a miracle of science, and just such a wonderful thing that we’ve gotten to where we are now. So yeah, there was definitely some tears.”

Part of that emotion, too, came with the news that they were having a boy.

“I’m so excited to be a boy mom, even though I’ll be outnumbered at home because we have two male dogs.” Alyssa says, joking that The View co-hosts will help “balance” things out. “But wanted a boy first. I grew up with sisters, and I’ve always liked the idea of a big brother looking out for the younger siblings (because we both want two kids).”

That’s something Justin knows firsthand. “I grew up with a younger brother, and you have a built-in best friend,” he shares. “Even now — my brother, he’s also my business partner. He beat me to the altar and now has lapped me in the delivery room with two amazing kids. And I’ve got to watch him grow into this unbelievable dad, balancing it all effortlessly, which is really cool. I’ll definitely be looking to him, and my own fantastic father, as an example for the type of dad I want to be.”

In fact, the couple will be leaning on the experience they’ve had with Justin’s toddler-aged niece and nephew, plus a 17-year-old nephew Alyssa has through her sister, as they prep to be parents. “I remember changing my nephew’s diapers, and now Justin’s niece and nephew have helped re-up those parenting skills,” Alyssa says. “So we’re feeling as prepared as we can be.”

Of course, it’s safe to say nothing will ever prepare the Griffins for the experience of parenthood ahead. But the couple both are looking forward to starting this next chapter.

“I can’t wait to hold the baby, that’s going to be the most amazing thing for me,” says Justin. “And then, I’m excited to relive some of the most magical parts of my childhood through the lens of my own child. As someone who grew up with a big family and a very close family, the best memories I have are with my mom, my dad, my brother and our cousins. So I’m excited to create that environment for our son.”

“It’s like this blank slate of endless possibilities,” Alyssa continues. “And there’s an awesome responsibility attached to that, but I couldn’t think of a better person to be the partner in this than Justin,”

“They say anything worth doing is hard. Well, all of the struggle feels so in the rear view mirror now that we’re here,” she adds. “We’re just so excited for everything ahead.”