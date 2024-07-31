The U.S. women’s rugby sevens team defeats Australia to win first Olympic medal : NPR

toggle caption Carl De Souza/AFP by way of Getty Photographs

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer season Olympics. For extra of our protection from the video games head to our newest updates.

SAINT-DENIS, France — The U.S. girls are bringing residence the nation’s first medal in rugby sevens.

In a dramatic end, the U.S. defeated Australia, 14-12 to win the bronze medal over the 2016 gold medalists. It was Alex Sedrick’s try to game-winning conversion on the ultimate play that put the U.S. excessive within the ultimate moments.

The staff kicker wasn’t on the sector when Sedrick scored, so she stepped up for the kick that gave the U.S. the bronze medal.

“I’m not a kicker by any means, I’m not even second third or fourth in line for that place. However I used to be the one on the sector to take it, and by chance it went in,” Sedrick stated.

There was an emotional show by the American gamers on the Stade de France after the win. They rushed onto the sector, and Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the united statesA.” boomed loudly within the stadium. On the sector, Ilona Maher raised each fingers overhead in victory.

“We needed to do that to indicate what rugby may very well be in America,” Maher stated after the medal ceremony. “We are saying in rugby loads that we need to go the jersey. You’re passing by the jersey, it’s not yours it’s the subsequent particular person’s….I feel in the present day actually made the jersey higher in order that different younger women can develop up desirous to play rugby, desirous to be professionals, desirous to dwell the life we dwell the place we journey the world and go to the Olympics.”

Earlier within the day, the U.S. staff misplaced to the defending Olympic champions New Zealand within the semifinal, 24-12. That arrange a gold medal match between New Zealand and Canada. Finally, New Zealand took residence the gold medal and Canada silver.