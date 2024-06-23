The Top 30 New York Real Estate Agents

One phrase is on the lips of each dealer in NYC, they usually’ve all acquired an opinion.

“The elections at all times deliver uncertainty into the equation,” says Douglas Elliman star Fredrik Eklund. Agrees fellow Elliman dealer Steven Cohen, “The actual property market is averse to volatility and traditionally slows down as we strategy the elections.

“I feel exercise will stay low till not less than later this 12 months, after the election,” concurs Nobel Black, additionally of Elliman. However says Compass’ Matt Breitenbach, “The Hamptons actual property market can be tremendous regardless of macroeconomic strain and presidential elections.”

However it doesn’t matter what’s within the crystal ball for the rest of 2024, one factor is evident: New York’s energy sellers once more made their marks over the previous 12 months. Regardless of excessive rates of interest, inflation and competitors with South Florida, Manhattan continued to see jaw-dropping gross sales at buildings the Central Park Tower, the place Elliman’s Eklund | Gomes crew simply closed a apartment for $115 million. The 220 Central Park tower, now maybe town’s most prestigious constructing, additionally lead the cost, with two $75 million offers and one other for $80 million. Penthouses at 150 Charles, 111 W. 57th St. and 730 Fifth Ave. (aka the Aman) closed in separate gross sales for a collective $155.5 million. And a townhouse mansion at 138-140 West eleventh St. offered for $72.5 million, setting the document for the costliest townhouse in Downtown Manhattan.

Out in Southampton, an eight-acre waterfront mansion at 700 Meadow Lane offered for $112.5 million — probably the most anybody has spent since 2014, when hedge funder Barry Rosenstein dropped $147 million.

Behind every of these transactions is a crew of brokers working across the clock to seek out progressive options to bespoke issues for the world’s most demanding purchasers.

For 2024’s record of the highest brokers in NYC and the Hamptons — which incorporates THR’s New York Group of the Yr, Compass’ Hudson Advisory Group — The Hollywood Reporter not solely crunched whole gross sales numbers but in addition scoured public data for movie star listings and gross sales.

Emily Beare

CORE

Emily Beare Peter Hurley

CORE’s Emily Beare, who’s labored with Rupert Murdoch, Nate Berkus and Diane Kruger, racked up over $246 million in gross sales in 2023 and is presently itemizing the house of the late artist Chuck Shut in NoHo for $7.375 million. For her, one standout sale was at 150 Central Park South. “I represented the client, who occurred to reside within the constructing a few years in the past,” Beare says. “My shopper was not actively wanting however when he noticed the house come available on the market, he knew this magnificent dwelling would encourage his return again to the Hampshire Home.”

CORE’s Emily Beare holds the $7.375 million itemizing on the previous dwelling of artist Chuck Shut in NoHo. Peter Hurley

Noble Black

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

Noble Black SARA FOX

Douglas Elliman’s Noble Black closed greater than $345 million in offers over 12 months (from April 15, 2023, to April 15, 2024, the interval that THR checked out for this record), together with a $24.3 million penthouse at 500 West 18th St. He additionally dealt with the high-profile gross sales of author Joan Didion’s 11-room dwelling at 30 E. 71st St. for $5.4 million, in addition to Little Mermaid director-producer duo Rob Marshall and John DeLuca’s dwelling at 16 E. eleventh St. for $4.8 million. Even so, he says he sees a deal slowdown “till not less than later this 12 months, after the election.” His just lately expanded Noble Black & Companions crew now consists of 29 brokers and now additionally operates within the Hamptons.

Douglas Elliman’s Noble Black offered the longtime dwelling of the late Joan Didion in April for $5.4 million. Evan Joseph Photographs/Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Serena Boardman

SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Serena Boardman Jamie McCarthy/Getty Photographs

Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty’s ultra-connected Serena Boardman is named the co-op board whisperer of the Higher East Facet with a shopper record that’s included billionaire Len Blavatnik, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Paul McCartney. Her present listings embrace a 35-foot-wide six-bedroom Gilded Age mansion, in-built 1899 at 4 E. 79th St., on the market at $65 million.

Erin Boisson Aries

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

Erin Boisson Aries Courtesy of Topic

“The endless demand for full-service, branded residences is redefining luxurious throughout the nation,” says Douglas Elliman’s Erin Boisson Aries. She and her crew offered out the penthouse assortment final 12 months at The Ritz-Carlton New York NoMad and in addition deal with bookings at non-public membership Fasano Fifth Avenue’s lodge, which might run members as much as $160,000 for month-long stays. In a 12 months, she closed $250 million in offers. “In Manhattan the necessity for shorter-term, versatile luxurious housing of the best caliber is altering the very concept of a pied-a-terre,” she says.

Alexander Boriskin and Michael Lorber, The Michael Lorber Group

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

Michael Lorber (left) and Alexander Boriskin Courtesy of Topic

Douglas Elliman’s Michael Lorber and Alexander Boriskin of The Michael Lorber Group have the excellence of dealing with one of many greatest gross sales of the 12 months — as co-listing brokers of a $75 million penthouse at 220 Central Park South — and one of many smallest, kind of. “We offered the costliest studio ever offered in New York Metropolis, which we offered for a document breaking $5,615 per sq. foot,” says Lorber of the $3.8 million unit on the Mandarin Oriental Residences. In the meantime, they moved famed designer Thierry Despont’s townhouse at 182 Franklin Avenue in Tribeca for $19.5 million. These offers helped the duo shut $197.7 million in gross sales over 12 months they usually anticipate the great instances to maintain on coming. “We’re seeing a number of massive gross sales occurring this 12 months,” says Lorber. “Along with that we’re seeing an absence of stock out there general. Demand remains to be sturdy and provide isn’t. We anticipate to see this sample proceed for the remainder of the 12 months.”

Matt Breitenbach

COMPASS

Matt Breitenbach Courtesy of Topic

What does it take to promote a $24 million waterfront mansion within the Hamptons in simply two weeks? A village, based on Compass’ Matt Breitenbach. “We put collectively a incredible advertising and marketing deck targeted on digital media with a number of short-form movies and different progressive advertising and marketing methods,” he says of that five-bedroom dwelling at 180 Pointe Mecox Lane in Bridgehampton. “We additionally did large outreach to brokers and consumers and had an enormous launch social gathering for the itemizing with over 100 individuals. I used to be happy with the crew’s effort to get the home offered. An enormous a part of what I pitch purchasers on is the power for my crew to work as a cohesive unit, not a bunch of particular person brokers going in several instructions.” Breitenbach’s crew has closed $117.4 million in gross sales over 12 months, setting two new data in Montauk within the course of. He credit social media for a few of that success, posting behind-the-hedges appears to be like on the space’s most unique properties on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and his personal podcast and video collection BAT Disrupt. Breitenbach — whose purchasers have included Jason Kidd, Dave Portnoy, Meek Mill and DJ Khaled — says it’s no marvel why purchaser demand is at an all-time excessive on the East Finish. “Costs have elevated, and stock has continued to remain low,” says Breitenbach. “The blessing and the curse of the Hamptons market is that purchaser demand is at an all-time excessive — and better than I’ve ever seen in my nearly 20-year profession promoting properties within the Hamptons. The issue is everybody loves the Hamptons an excessive amount of.”

John Burger

BROWN HARRIS STEVENS

John Burger Courtesy of Topic

Within the enterprise for greater than 30 years, Brown Harris Stevens’ John Burger is named the king of discretion in Manhattan, with previous purchasers who included, based on public data, Bette Midler and Jeff Bezos. He just lately repped the vendor of a three-bedroom at 920 Fifth Ave. reportedly purchased by former Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes for $11 million.

Carrie Chiang

CORCORAN GROUP

Carrie Chiang Courtesy of Topic

Corcoran Group’s Carrie Chiang notched $350 million in gross sales over 12 months and presently holds listings for a $75 million residence at Central Park Tower — the tallest residential constructing on the planet — and a $24.8 million Higher East Facet townhouse. With previous purchasers together with Barbra Streisand, Jim Carrey and Derek Jeter, Chiang jokes that of her current work, she “can’t say which deal was the toughest, I signal too many NDAs.”

Carrie Chiang’s listings embrace this townhouse at 45 East 74th Avenue on the Higher East Facet, available on the market for $24.8 million. Corcoran Group

Steven Cohen

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

Steven Cohen Courtesy of Topic

“Regardless of world tensions, excessive inflation, sticky rates of interest and the upcoming presidential elections,” says Douglas Elliman’s Steven Cohen, “NYC has proved but once more simply how resilient the actual property market is.” Working example: 778 Park Ave., the place he offered the twelfth ground — which was owned by the property of gossip columnist Claudia Cohen — to cosmetics billionaire William Lauder for $24.95 million. “After having the house available on the market for over a 12 months and fielding a number of affords, we negotiated and introduced the deal to an in depth,” he says of the 2023 deal. That’s only a piece of the $185 million in gross sales he closed in 12 months. How does he get so many offers accomplished? Going viral helps. “Our Central Park lamp submit video gathered 2.1M views on Instagram. A enjoyable undeniable fact that most individuals didn’t know, even probably the most seasoned New Yorkers — in the event you’re misplaced in Central Park, lamp posts will help you discover your means,” says Cohen, who hosts the podcast Actual Discuss With Steven Cohen and has a shopper record that’s included Kim Cattrall, UTA’s Jay Sures, advert exec Mary Wells Lawrence, and Don Lemon.

Repped by Elliman’s Steven Cohen, the previous dwelling of Claudia Cohen offered to cosmetics king William Lauder for $24.95 million. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Tim Davis

CORCORAN GROUP

Tim Davis Courtesy of Topic

Corcoran Group’s Tim Davis was a part of the crew that offered oceanfront Hamptons property La Dune for $79 million in January, calling it “one of the difficult transactions by which I’ve been concerned in my 44-year profession,” because it resulted in an public sale. A lifelong Hamptons resident, Davis is taken into account an skilled on the East Finish; prior to now 12 months he offered the house of Vornado Realty Belief chairman Steven Roth and theater producer Daryl Roth for $14 million, and he holds a $52 million itemizing for the property of late Atlantic Information co-founder Ahmet Ertegun. Considered one of his highlights of the previous 12 months was the sale of 446 First Neck Lane: “A ravishing and excellent gem of a home on an acre inside strolling distance to the ocean, [it] was on the time owned by purchasers to whom I offered an oceanfront property nearing completion of development and furnishings set up,” says Davis. “We recognized a listing of goal consumers for the property and the primary and just one to view hit the value and went to contract instantly and closed with no glitch a few months later for $16,950,000.”

Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes, Eklund | Gomes Group

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes Courtesy of Topic (2)

Right here’s a superlative: In January, star brokers Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes of Douglas Elliman discovered a purchaser for a duplex penthouse on the supertall 1 Central Park Tower; the deal closed in June for a large $115 million. “Few brokers in historical past have accomplished a nine-figure deal, so we’re fairly happy with that one. It wasn’t a simple one, nevertheless,” says Eklund of the sale, which took practically 5 months to shut. One other difficult deal, he says, was one the place “we labored with a purchaser for a number of years. We stored working with them when others might have given up. Ultimately they purchased a $25 million penthouse in one in all downtown’s most prestigious buildings. They have been on the lookout for a unicorn and we lastly discovered it, so we are able to now verify that unicorns really do exist.” But when something Eklund — who has 1.4 million Instagram followers and is nearly a family title because of his years on Bravo’s Million Greenback Itemizing — proved as soon as once more this 12 months that he’s the unicorn. In spite of everything, who else may say this: “I did a submit about my new pink Rolls Royce that acquired greater than 7,300 feedback,” Eklund says. “I feel it hit as a result of I engaged the viewers by asking that what I ought to title it.” The Eklund | Gomes Group, which works throughout New York, Florida, California and Texas, did a surprising $3.77 billion in gross sales throughout the U.S. final 12 months.

TEAM OF THE YEAR: Stephen Ferrara and Clayton Orrigo, The Hudson Advisory Group

COMPASS

Stephen Ferrara and Clayton Orrigo Courtesy of Topic; Brad Stein

This 12 months, Compass’ Stephen Ferrara and Clayton Orrigo of the Hudson Advisory Group gave Manhattan the final word vote of confidence by shopping for their very own workplace at 160 Leroy St. “We’re the primary brokerage crew in Manhattan to buy their very own workplace area, which additional illustrates to our purchasers, competitors and crew that we’re planting long-term roots,” says Ferrara of the glass-and-concrete area with hovering 25-foot ceilings designed by Herzog & de Meuron. It’s these roots which have helped the crew pull off feats comparable to repping the consumers of the costliest townhouse sale ever recorded in downtown Manhattan: 138-140 West eleventh St. At $72.5 million, it was only a slice of their $752 million 12-month sale whole. Additionally they labored on the $17 million sale of celeb chef Daniel Humm’s house at 40 Fifth Avenue in addition to a $36 million off-market penthouse deal at 443 Greenwich in Tribeca. “The historic transaction not solely set a brand new benchmark for the ultra-high-end market in New York Metropolis,” Orrigo says of the 138-140 West eleventh St. deal, “but in addition illustrated town’s enduring resilience and our constant presence within the higher bounds of the market.”

Hudson Advisory Group offered this penthouse at 443 Greenwich Avenue in Tribeca for $36 million in an off-market deal. Compass

Michael Franco

COMPASS

Michael Franco Courtesy of Topic

A brand new title on THR’s New York record, Compass’ Michael Franco offered the late Stephen Sondheim’s townhouse in Turtle Bay for $7 million (to a “Sondheim fan” no much less) in addition to the childhood dwelling on Central Park West of Mike D of the Beastie Boys for $13.5 million. A market pattern he notes is: “We’re seeing a number of millennials and Gen Z consumers with an amazing quantity of wealth that has been gifted from their child boomer mother and father.”

The terrace on the former dwelling of Stephen Sondheim, which was listed with Compass’ Michael Franco. It offered for $7 million. Courtesy of Compass

Cathy Franklin

CORCORAN GROUP

Cathy Franklin Justin Aharoni

“It’s like asking which of my sons I’m most happy with — it’s merely unimaginable to decide on,” Corcoran Group’s Cathy Franklin says of deciding on her most treasured deal among the many $420 million in gross sales she did over 12 months. Amongst them have been two Higher East Facet penthouses (one for $25.2 million and the opposite for $35 million) and a $35 million house, a co-listing at 35 Hudson Yards, that served because the fictional dwelling of Kendall Roy on Succession. Relating to her most engaged most on social media, Franklin explains that, “video excursions of my grand co-op, apartment, and townhouse listings in prime neighborhoods — like these adjoining to fifth and Park Avenues — are inclined to obtain a number of views. The structure and areas of those properties are simply so iconic. Along with actual property, my different ardour is Hillrock, my household’s field-to-glass property distillery within the Hudson Valley. Once I introduced that my particular Cathy’s Cuvée bourbon gained ‘Double Gold’ on the World Spirits Competitors, the help on social media meant quite a bit to me. However most significantly, posts associated my help of the Breast Most cancers Analysis Basis [BRCF] at all times carry out effectively. Founder Evelyn Lauder’s legacy lives on and the medical analysis BRCF has spearheaded within the battle towards this illness is so necessary. It’s an honor to help our trigger.”

Carl Gambino

COMPASS

Carl Gambino Courtesy of Topic

Licensed in 4 states, Compass’ Carl Gambino is already rocking NYC, Lengthy Island, New Jersey, Los Angeles and Miami. Now, he’s taking his enterprise worldwide. “We now have began to transact internationally. We did this to service our purchasers who’ve properties and purchase property throughout the nation and globally,” he says. Again in NY, his crew closed $164 million within the metropolis (and $400 million nationally) over 12 months, together with Joe Jonas’ $5.3 million house at 199 Mott St. He’s additionally itemizing Sherry Bronfman’s 35-foot-wide Higher West Facet mansion at 337 Riverside Drive for $12.995 million. One deal he’s significantly happy with was for a townhouse in Brooklyn. “It was taken over by the lender mid-listing,” says Gambino, who has greater than $1.5 billion in profession gross sales. “It was a tough time out there and the lender refused to signal a brand new itemizing settlement, however allowed us to indicate for a two-week interval. We efficiently discovered a purchaser days earlier than the expiration and closed the transaction.”

Compass’ Carl Gambino has the $12.995 million itemizing on this UWS mansion owned by Edgar Bronfman Jr.’s ex-wife Sherry Bronfman. Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph

Nick Gavin

COMPASS

Nick Gavin Courtesy of Topic

Compass’ Nick Gavin moved $254 million in NYC actual property over 12 months. However none of his offers in comparison with the emotional process of promoting his own residence, which went viral and offered in a bidding battle in 5 days. “My house at 136 Baxter St. is the place I lived with my spouse and my daughters for practically a decade,” he says. “It offered in a a number of bid state of affairs. Whereas the result was a fast, profitable sale … I checked out it as a chance to reengage extra intimately with what my purchasers are going by and as a reminder of how delicate the method could be — as inspiration to make the method as clean for our sellers and consumers as doable.” He’s just lately closed gross sales for purchasers together with Trevor Noah and Ashley Olsen in addition to downtown tastemakers like photographer Theo Wenner and designer Athena Calderone. And now he’s targeted on Brooklyn too: “We’ve quietly continued our growth into the Brooklyn townhouse market,” he says, noting offers like 329 Vanderbilt Ave. for $7 million, 20 Remsen St. for $11.35 million and 44 Willow Place for $5.45 million. “We’re tremendous optimistic about our presence there. For my part, there are only a few high-level Manhattan brokers who function on the similar degree in Brooklyn, too. Our crew has that going for us. We all know all of the prime markets.”

Compass’ Nick Gavin offered Trevor Noah’s penthouse in Hell’s Kitchen final 12 months for $9.5 million. Compass

Rachel Glazer

COMPASS

Rachel Glazer Courtesy of Topic

“No deal is straightforward, however there are some you lose sleep over,” says Compass’ Rachel Glazer. She’s referring to a co-op she just lately closed on the Higher East Facet. “There have been various open permits, and it was a grueling course of to get them closed. We misplaced a pair consumers over it, however finally we have been capable of finding somebody who beloved the place sufficient to take care of it. In spite of everything that, the board turned the consumers down!” Ultimately she acquired the choice overturned and the consumers are fortunately settled into their house.” Glazer, who did greater than $100 million in offers over 12 months, just lately repped a purchaser in an off-market buy of a property within the West Village for practically $30 million. “It took us nearly a complete 12 months to get this deal accomplished. It practically offered to a different purchaser within the meantime and there have been many twists and turns.” Final 12 months, she additionally put shopper Kendrick Lamar into an $8.6 million triplex penthouse in Brooklyn and is presently repping a $16.95 million West Village townhouse at 42 Barrow St. previously owned by Gisele Bündchen.

Steve Gold

CORCORAN GROUP

Steve Gold Courtesy of Topic

Former Million Greenback Itemizing star Steve Gold of Corcoran Group is presently setting his consideration on extremely luxurious constructing One Excessive Line, designed by famend architect Bjarke Ingels, the place he co-leads gross sales. “We’re promoting an house each few days and have hit near a billion offered or in contract,” he notes. Gold — who counts Anne Hathaway and Sam Worthington amongst former purchasers and is presently itemizing Baz Luhrmann’s $15.995 million townhouse — had a gross sales quantity of $448 million over 12 months and says NYC’s high-end market continues to outperform: “Manhattan is seeing vital $10 million-plus transactions frequently.” As for his strategy to social media, Gold says that, “I just lately introduced on Instagram that my spouse Luiza and I expect a brand new child. That video has half one million views and counting which implies quite a bit to me. Having a robust social media presence isn’t completed by posting solely about listings and gross sales. As a substitute, it’s necessary that brokers share their pursuits, personalities, and day-to-day lives from time-to-time. It’s an effective way to attach with potential purchasers on a private degree.”

Inside Baz Luhrmann’s NYC townhouse, listed with Corcoran Group’s Steve Gold for $15.995 million. Nina Poon

Deborah Grubman

CORCORAN GROUP

Deborah Grubman Courtesy of Topic

In spring of 2023, Corcoran Group’s Deborah Grubman represented Rupert Murdoch in his $35.2 million buy of a Central Park South co-op — which landed in a bidding battle, driving the mogul as much as practically 20 p.c above asking value — as she says, “he adopted our recommendation and fortunately acquired the house.” She is presently co-listing Liam Neeson’s Higher West Facet apartment for $12.8 million, in addition to representing two West Village townhouses, listed collectively for $37.5 million, that belong to Scott Rudin. Hugh Jackman, Harrison Ford and David Geffen are amongst her previous purchasers. Grubman agrees that the presidential election will impact NYC gross sales: “I consider the market will stay flat. Throughout a presidential election cycle the market slows down due to uncertainty concerning the end result. As soon as the election and the uncertainly is over, no matter who wins, the market tends to select proper again up.”

A shower with a view inside Liam Neeson’s five-bedroom apartment on the Higher West Facet, listed with Corcoran Group’s Deborah Grubman for $12.75 million. Corcoran Group

Alexandra Hedaya and Erin Lichy, The Erin + Alex Group

COMPASS

Alexandra Hedaya and Erin Lichy Courtesy of Topic (2)

Introducing New York’s latest dynamic duo: In April, Actual Housewives of New York Metropolis star Erin Lichy introduced that she was becoming a member of Alexandra Hedaya at Compass. The crew already has $51 million in lively listings and half a billion in profession offers, with a penchant for Billionaire’s Row. Social media is one in all their trump playing cards. “By sharing our genuine selves, we intention to be relatable, providing glimpses into our lives as wives, moms, entrepreneurs and leisure figures,” says Hedaya. “By leveraging Erin’s platform on RHONY and substantial social media following, together with notable celebrities, we are able to deliver our story to a large viewers.”

Catherine Juracich

CORCORAN GROUP

Catherine Juracich Courtesy of Topic

In an period of actual property exploding on social media, “one of many secrets and techniques to my success is that I rely extra on old-school connections,” says Corcoran Group’s Catherine Juracich. It appears to be working, as she was concerned in two of the most important Hamptons dwelling gross sales of 2023, together with repping each side of the deal for Peloton co-founder John Foley’s $51 million property. 442 Additional Lane, which offered for $51M, was one of many more difficult offers. “We accomplished this deal completely off market, and as such we needed to navigate the wants of each the vendor and the client every of whom had their very own conflicting views of what the market clearing value of the property must be,” says Juracich of engaged on the sale. “Ultimately we have been capable of land on a value that each have been snug with, whereas concurrently satisfying every of their must receive actual worth from the transaction.” Juracich can be presently itemizing James Gandolfini’s former dwelling for $9 million and Starz founder John J. Sie’s Central Park South house for $10 million.

This West Village apartment the place James Gandolfini lived is listed with Corcoran’s Catherine Juracich for $8.995 million. Oleg Davidoff

Frances Katzen

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

Frances Katzen Courtesy of Topic

Douglas Elliman’s Frances Katzen has dealt with loads of particular offers over her profession for bold-faced names like Naomi Watts, magnificence entrepreneur Trinny Woodall and Michael Strahan. However promoting new apartment constructing Jardim in Chelsea was a spotlight. Because the preliminary unique dealer there, she offered 32 of the 36 sponsor models on the boutique tower designed by Brazilian architect Isay Weinfeld. Then in March she introduced a purchaser for a $17.9 million penthouse there. “As somebody who has birthed this constructing and having flown to Brazil to grasp the aesthetic and methodology of Isay Weinfeld, I felt this was coming full circle,” says Katzen, who did $240 million in gross sales over 12 months and in addition hosts the podcast The World of Actual Property. One attribute that Katzen factors out of the NYC market is its unpredictability: “This market has been frothy to say the least,” she says. “It has carried out whenever you didn’t assume it will, and it has lagged whenever you thought it will carry out.”

Deborah Kern

CORCORAN GROUP

Deborah Kern Courtesy of Topic

Considered one of Manhattan’s most tight-lipped brokers, Corcoran Group’s Kern was concerned in two of the most important transactions in NYC prior to now 12 months, two condos that traded at 220 Central Park South, one for $80 million and one other for $75 million. She additionally repped photographer Annie Leibovitz within the sale of an Higher West Facet duplex for $10.625 million ($2 million over ask), bringing her whole gross sales quantity over 12 months to $631 million. She can be representing Leibovitz within the pending sale of a West Village loft listed for $8.6 million.

Corcoran Group’s Deborah Kern repped Annie Leibovitz within the sale of this Central Park West four-bedroom for $10.625 million. Evan Joseph for Corcoran

Lisa Lippman

BROWN HARRIS STEVENS

Lisa Lippman Courtesy of Topic

Former lawyer Lisa Lippman has been the top-producing agent for eight years in a row at Brown Harris Stevens, and introduced in practically $270 million in gross sales in 2023. Amongst her proudest achievement of the previous 12 months was promoting a unit at 50 Central Park West for $17 million after it spent two years available on the market. She added: “This was a marathon; in the long run, I had two individuals who needed the property, and it offered effectively, however it was an extended course of.” She’s presently itemizing a six-bedroom with a terrace overlooking Central Park on the prewar Beresford for $17.8 million. “The market is okay,” she says. “It isn’t one of the best, nor the worst that I have labored in. Patrons are armed with an unbelievable quantity of knowledge and are extraordinarily value delicate with no tolerance for overpaying.”

Brown Harris Stevens’ Lisa Lippman is itemizing this six-bedroom at The Beresford (in-built 1929) for $17.8 million. Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

Adam Modlin

MODLIN GROUP

Adam Modlin Courtesy of Modlin Group

Modlin Group founder Adam Modlin continued his runs as NYC’s king of townhouse offers, repping each side of the $47 million sale of David Rockefeller’s 40-foot-wide former dwelling and promoting the property that performed the a part of Miranda Priestley’s dwelling in The Satan Wears Prada for $27 million. He additionally was dominant on Billionaire’s Row, the place he co-repped the vendor of a unit at 220 Central Park South. It traded for $80 million off market, making it the costliest residential transaction within the metropolis in 2023. He’s optimistic the market will keep sturdy: “There’s a sturdy curiosity in high-quality, distinctive properties in probably the most desired areas by ultra-high-net-worth people.”

Lauren Muss

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

Lauren Muss Myrna Suarez

Brokers don’t shut offers, they nurture them, muses Douglas Elliman’s Lauren Muss: “Each deal wants TLC,” she says. “What makes me proud is studying the best way to do exactly that — considering outdoors the field and being an issue solver for no matter comes your means.” A current instance was a 20-foot-wide townhouse at 14 East 81 St., simply off Fifth Avenue. Final 12 months, the house vacillated between a rental and a sale a number of instances, every time at more and more greater costs. “Inside one month we had rented it off marketplace for a quantity that was $20,000 greater than it was most likely value. Then we had a sale supply for a quantity greater than I assumed we’d get,” says Muss, who then watched it flip between a rental and a for-sale itemizing a number of extra instances with the value rising by $1 million. Ultimately, it went for $19.6 million. “You may think about the hours of telephone time, however I used to be capable of negotiate every deal from begin to end and hold all of it collectively and handle the tenants, the brokers and the consumers with out everybody hating me — which is a large deal on this market.” Muss, who did $181 million in offers over 12 months, is presently the co-listing agent for an East 81st Avenue townhouse being offered by the property of Ahmet and Mica Ertegun.

Holly Parker

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

Holly Parker Courtesy of Topic

Excessive rates of interest and inflation weren’t the one challenges Parker overcame final 12 months. “Probably the most engaged social media posts final 12 months was concerning the grief I skilled after shedding my father,” says Douglas Elliman’s Holly Parker, who’s a psychological well being advocate and the manager producer of Anxious Nation, a 2022 documentary about anxiousness in youngsters. Over 12 months, Parker closed $347 million in gross sales, together with the $80 million apartment commerce at 220 Central Park South. She says the deal that she’s most happy with went down at 135 E. 79th St., the place PH15W just lately closed for $18.6 million. “Regardless of a difficult spring market, we achieved a record-breaking sale, securing the best value ever recorded within the constructing’s resale historical past,” she says.

Douglas Elliman’s Holly Parker just lately offered this penthouse with a landscaped terrace at 135 E. 79th St. for $18.6 million. Douglas Elliman

Chris Pomeroy

BROWN HARRIS STEVENS

Chris Pomeroy Courtesy of Topic

Up to now 12 months, based on public data, bicoastal agent Chris Pomeroy of Brown Harris Stevens repped Jennifer Lopez within the sale of the penthouse at The Whitman at 21 E. twenty sixth St., which was listed at $25 million, and offered the Hudson Valley dwelling (full with author’s cabin) of Willem Dafoe for $1.17 million. “Final 12 months, I helped a purchaser transfer into the one Frank Lloyd Wright dwelling in New York west of the Hudson River. He was one of many true greats,” says Pomeroy (who’s additionally a meditation instructor) of his spotlight of the previous 12 months. He’s looking forward to the gross sales to stay sturdy by the remainder of the 12 months: “The actual property market, like nearly all life is experiencing problem and the rising pains of evolution. I consider evolution ultimately results in one thing new and highly effective. Patrons are on the market, however there’s a lack of stock. If that may shift a bit and charges drop a bit then we may have a fall market which may present extra energy than in earlier election cycles. I’m a sensible optimist.”

Willem Dafoe’s dwelling in upstate New York was offered by Brown Harris Stevens’ Chris Pomeroy for $1.17 million. Brown Harris Stevens

Ryan Serhant

SERHANT

Ryan Serhant Courtesy of Topic

The mediagenic former castmember of Million Greenback Itemizing returns to TV this month because the star of Netflix’s new present Proudly owning Manhattan. The collection, debuting June 28, spotlights the Serhant brokerage founder together with a bevy of brokers on the agency. “Capturing this complete present was terrifying. It was in contrast to something I’ve ever accomplished. We shot your complete present in actual time, and it’s the one actual property present the place there are reside firings. So I don’t know if I’d name these scenes ‘enjoyable,’ however they have been probably the most actual I’ve seen on a collection [like this],” says Ryan Serhant, who did $752 million in gross sales over 12 months, together with an off-market deal in SoHo for $50 million. Serhant, who has 7 million followers throughout social media platforms, additionally rented a apartment in Chelsea on the Jardim tower to Dangerous Bunny for $150,000 a month. His hardest deal, he says, was an off-market sale of a townhouse within the West Village. “There was no asking value, which is at all times tough when you’ve gotten a motivated purchaser and an unmotivated vendor — you by no means actually know what’s going to occur. The comparable gross sales have been troublesome to find out as a result of it was such a novel property, so that you don’t actually have something to match it to, particularly whenever you’re the one purchaser because it’s not available on the market. I labored with the client to discern the suitable worth, and ended up getting the deal accomplished at $35 million.”

Final fall, Dangerous Bunny rented this penthouse at Chelsea’s Jardim tower, listed with Serhant for $150,000 a month. Courtesy of Serhant

Jim St. André

COMPASS

Jim St. André Courtesy of Topic

Information is energy, particularly in relation to retaining a leg up on the competitors. That’s why Compass’ Jim St. André is taking an informed strategy to increasing his enterprise. This 12 months he tapped Gillian Kemmerer, a London College of Economics graduate with expertise within the areas of hedge funds and sports activities, to guide enterprise growth and financial evaluation. “This transfer symbolizes our long-term technique of offering a wider, deeper perspective on the macroeconomic surroundings and the way it impacts the posh markets, together with actual property,” says St. André, who did $318 million in offers over 12 months and has labored with purchasers comparable to Julianne Moore, Jennifer Lawrence and Ellen Barkin. At present, he has a $57.5 million penthouse at 125 Perry St. underneath contract and in addition has the $13.95 million itemizing on a neo-Gothic Gramercy townhouse as soon as owned by designer Oleg Cassini. “Over the previous a number of months, we now have signed contracts for 4 of the seven residences obtainable at record-setting costs earlier than development on the property even started,” he says of 125 Perry St. “These transactions are the fruits of over a decade of labor.”

Compass’ Jim St. Andre has a penthouse at 125 Perry Avenue within the West Village underneath contract for $57.5 million. Compass

A model of this story first appeared within the June 19 problem of The Hollywood Reporter journal. Click on right here to subscribe.