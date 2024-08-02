The Today Hosts’ Biggest Moments at the 2024 Paris Olympics: Photos

The hosts of the Right now present are beginning their mornings within the Metropolis of Lights.

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will cowl the 2024 Paris Olympic Video games — which occur Friday, July 26, by means of Sunday, August 11 —for the NBC morning present.

“It’s actually the primary time the world is getting collectively with none restrictions. This can be a true, post-pandemic Olympics. It’s behind us, and it’s so thrilling,” Guthrie, 52, shared in an interview with Right now.com printed on Tuesday, July 23. “And it doesn’t damage that it’s in Paris. Everyone is so excited to be there.”

Kotb, 59, added that this yr’s Olympics will likely be “a dose of one thing all of us want, need and are prepared for, and it’s going to be wonderful.” She added: “I can already think about it. I can already see it. And I feel it’s going to infuse us with what we want proper now. … That is the Olympics we’ve been ready for.”

Thank You! You could have efficiently subscribed.

Kotb was the primary of the Right now personalities to land in France and rapidly discovered herself busy greeting a few of Workforce USA’s largest stars. “Besties ❤️,” the present’s official Instagram captioned a video of monitor and discipline star Noah Lyles displaying Kotb his particular Olympic rings necklace.

Scroll right down to see the Right now cohosts’ largest Paris Olympics moments: