The Story Behind the Therapist in the Menendez Brothers Case

How a lot does doctor-patient confidentiality matter in a homicide trial? The reply will be sophisticated.

Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, streaming Sept. 19 on Netflix, tackles this query in a dramatization of the real-life saga of brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, who have been convicted in 1996 for the Aug. 20, 1989, murders of their mother and father, Jose and Kitty Menendez, of their Beverly Hills mansion.

The query on the heart of the murders was not whether or not the Menendez brothers had shot their mother and father, however why they shot their mother and father. Prosecutors argued that the lads wished to get their inheritance, pointing to their lavish spending within the months after their arrest. The protection argued that the lads had an abusive father and acted in self-defense. Individuals adopted alongside through Court docket TV, which was simply two years outdated however helped popularize true crime as a style by broadcasting the trial.

The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story begins with the funeral service for Jose and Kitty, earlier than leaping ahead a pair months, when police are nonetheless investigating the murders. Lyle (Nicholas Chavez) and Erik (Cooper Koch) live in the identical Beverly Hills residence, and Erik is proven rising more and more anxious about their circumstances. He calls his therapist Jerome Oziel (Dallas Roberts) and asks if he can come see him. Erik reveals that he’s been haunted by nightmares and has felt suicidal. They take a stroll and finally, Erik begins sobbing, and confesses that he and his brother shot their mother and father. Oziel ushers Erik again to his workplace, the place Erik shares every thing that led as much as him and Lyle killing their mother and father. In flashbacks, we see how Jose had been a domineering and abusive father—screaming at Erik on the tennis court docket, throwing plates whereas in a drunken rage—whereas Kitty stepped in solely to help the abuse. After witnessing one notably dangerous incident, through which Kitty received so indignant with Lyle she ripped his hair replacements out of his scalp, Erik tells Oziel he felt motivated to guard his brother above the rest. The concept to truly kill his mother and father, he says, got here from a film.

As Erik turns into extra labored up, an alarmed Oziel calls Lyle in, and Lyle threatens to kill Oziel. Oziel repeatedly reassures the duo that their conversations will stay confidential.

What occurred with Erik’s confession to the therapist?

(L-R) Erik Menendez together with his lawyer, Leslie Abramson, and his brother Lyle Menendez. Los Angeles, Mar. 9, 1994. Ted Soqui/Sygma—Getty Photographs

In actuality, the dialog turned key proof within the case of the Menendez brothers. 5 months after Lyle and Erik spoke with Oziel in his workplace, the therapist’s mistress, Judalon Smyth, tipped off police to Erik’s confession.

Within the present, Oziel runs out of the remedy session to a pay telephone and begs Smyth (Leslie Grossman) to return in so he can have a witness when Lyle arrives. She’s seen in his ready room, after which has her ear pressed up towards Oziel’s workplace door as Erik confesses to the homicide. Within the second episode, Oziel explains to Smyth that he’ll put Erik’s confession in a security deposit field and provides her the important thing. Smyth says Oziel has to go to the police as a result of the boys threatened his life, and begins having a panic assault as a result of she’s afraid the boys will come after her too.

Smyth, in actual life, finally went to the police in March 1990, after she and Oziel had damaged up, and reported that she had overheard the brothers confessing to the murders to the therapist.

On Aug. 7, 1990, a California decide dominated that conversations between the therapist and the Menendez brothers, Erik, 19, Lyle, 22, might be used as proof of their homicide case as a result of the brothers have been believed to have threatened the therapist. The menace, the decide mentioned, constituted an exception to the court docket rule that conversations between therapists and sufferers are privileged. Authorities seized tapes of counseling classes as a part of a warrant to look Oziel’s residence. For the following two years, there was a authorized battle over the tapes, however a 1992 California Supreme Court docket ruling deemed most of them admissible.

In 1993, Smyth created one other component of drama within the case when she walked again her account, claiming she had been brainwashed and ended up testifying for the protection, decided to do no matter she might to discredit Oziel.

In 1996, the Menendez brothers have been convicted of two counts of first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide and are serving life sentences in jail.

The place is Jerome Oziel now?

<determine class="block h-auto w-full inline-image self-center max-w-full" arial-label="media" data-block="gutenberg-custom-blocks/inline-image" data-media-size="special_small_2x" data-original-width="1024" data-original-height="683" data-original-src="https://api.time.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/law-and-order-jerome-oziel.jpg?high quality=85" data-caption="(L-r) Josh Charles as Dr. Jerome Oziel in Legislation and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.” data-credit=”Justin Lubin/NBCU Photograph Financial institution/NBCUniversal—Getty Photographs” data-copyright=”2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC” data-> (L-r) Josh Charles as Dr. Jerome Oziel in Legislation and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.Justin Lubin/NBCU Photograph Financial institution/NBCUniversal—Getty Photographs

Jerome Oziel has not had a license to follow psychology since 1997.

The California Board of Psychology maintained that he improperly shared details about the Menendez brothers’ case with Smyth, and Oziel surrendered his license relatively than problem it in court docket.

The board additionally accused him of sexual misconduct with feminine sufferers, which Oziel denied. He went on to host seminars to assist ladies have extra fulfilling private relationships.

Ryan Murphy’s Monsters will not be the primary dramatization of Oziel on the small display. He was depicted within the 2017 present Legislation & Order True Crime and known as the portrayal of him “fully fiction,” in an interview with Bustle, dismissing the present as a “junk cleaning soap opera.”