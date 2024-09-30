The Standard Singapore Set to Open in Q4 2024

The Singapore outpost of the lodge model The Commonplace is ready to open within the fourth quarter of 2024.

Situated within the city-state’s prestigious Orange Grove Street, and a brief stroll from the UNESCO Botanic Gardens and the famed Orchard Street purchasing district, The Commonplace, Singapore is an eight flooring property that includes 143 rooms every with floor-to-ceiling home windows.

The lodge, designed by The Commonplace’s in-house staff in collaboration with the Ministry of Design, can even function Kaya, a Japanese izakaya fashion bar and restaurant, and on street-level the Café Commonplace bistro. Each venues will probably be open to the general public.

Backed by excessive profile buyers together with Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz and Benicio del Toro, Andre Balazs established the unique Commonplace Resort, situated on the Sundown Strip in Hollywood, in 1999. In 2002, The Commonplace, Downtown LA, opened within the former Superior Oil Firm Constructing, with the venue changing into a magnet for Hollywood’s elite and have prominently in lots of movie and TV exhibits, together with Get Him to the Greek and Entourage.

The 2 originating properties in Los Angeles have since closed, however the model has opened outposts in New York, Miami, London, The Maldives, Hua Hin (Thailand), Ibiza, and Bangkok, with new resorts in improvement for Melbourne, Lisbon, Brussels, Vienna, Dublin, Dubai, Mexico and Austin.

In August, Hyatt Resorts introduced it deliberate to amass Commonplace Worldwide and the manufacturers inside its portfolio, together with The Commonplace, The StandardX, The Peri, Bunkhouse Resorts and The Method.

The Foyer Bar at The Commonplace Singapore. The Commonplace

Kaya restaurant at The Commonplace Singapore. The Commonplace