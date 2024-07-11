The Spokane Symphony Pacts With True Tickets

SPOKANE, Washington (CelebrityAccess) — The Spokane Symphony has grow to be the most recent performing arts group to accomplice with True Tickets to offer ticketing supply options for performances on the historic Fox Theater.

Now getting ready for its 79th season, the Spokane Symphony is the most important and most energetic skilled performing arts group within the Inland Northwest after incorporating with the Spokane Philharmonic in 1945 and changing into the Spokane Symphony Society in 1962.

The 70-piece orchestra is led by Music Director James Lowe and performs in entrance of greater than 150,000 followers per season on the historic Fox Theater, which first opened its doorways in 1931 as an artwork deco movie show earlier than closing in 2000. The venue was then absolutely rehabilitated by the Spokane Symphony and re-opened as a efficiency house in 2007.

“We’re excited to affix forces with True Tickets,” mentioned Kathy Gustafson, Director of Advertising and marketing, for the Spokane Symphony. “Their superior know-how will permit us to supply a safe digital ticket possibility as properly assist us defend our patrons from buying fraudulent tickets.”

“We’re excited to collaborate with the Spokane Symphony and the historic Fox Theater,” mentioned Ken Lesnik, Head of Enterprise Growth at True Tickets. “Our platform is designed to ship a easy and safe ticketing journey, and we sit up for contributing to the distinctive experiences that the Symphony and The Fox Theater supply their audiences.”