The Special Commercial Courts in Poland

Creator

Rafal Wasilewski

Revealed

July 7, 2021

For a number of years, Poland has been thought of a quite attention-grabbing funding vacation spot. Such curiosity of overseas traders in Poland additionally outcomes from official publications of the US authorities, which on its web site explains: “Within the thirty years since Poland discarded communism and the fifteen years because it joined the European Union (EU), Poland’s funding local weather has continued to develop in attractiveness to overseas traders, together with US traders. “(US Division od State, Nonetheless, it ought to be famous that any funding actions might end result within the necessity to go to courtroom. whether or not it is going to be a dispute with public authorities earlier than an administrative courtroom or, for instance, a courtroom dispute with an unreliable contractor.

To start with, in Polish courtroom proceedings, particular business courts (business departments in frequent courts) hear the next instances:

• from civil relations between entrepreneurs within the scope of their enterprise actions, even when both social gathering ceased to conduct enterprise

• from the connection of the corporate and the claims referred to in Artwork. 291-300 and artwork. 479-490 of the Act of September 15, 2000 – Code of Industrial Firms (Journal of Legal guidelines of 2019, merchandise 505, as amended)

• towards entrepreneurs for the cessation of environmental violations and restoration to the earlier state or for compensation for the associated harm and for the prohibition or limitation of actions that endanger the atmosphere

• from building works contracts and contracts associated to the development course of for the efficiency of building works

• from leasing contracts

• towards individuals answerable for the entrepreneur’s debt, additionally within the different or collectively and severally, by operation of regulation or authorized motion

• between the our bodies of a state-owned enterprise

• between a state-owned enterprise or its organs and its founding organ or supervisory physique

• within the discipline of chapter and restructuring regulation

• for granting an enforcement clause to an enforcement order, which is a ultimate or instantly enforceable judgment of a business courtroom or a settlement concluded earlier than this courtroom

• for deprivation of enforceability of an enforceable title primarily based on a ultimate or instantly enforceable judgment of a business courtroom or a settlement concluded earlier than that courtroom.

The most recent kind of business courts in Poland are particular divisions in frequent courts, which have been granted unique jurisdiction in mental property issues (in issues of safety of copyright and associated rights, safety of business property rights and safety of different intangible property rights). It ought to be famous right here that in issues of mental property, the events, as a rule, should seem by means of their skilled litigation consultant – attorney-at-law (adwokat or radca prawny).

As well as, within the case of business firms, there are particular registration courts that maintain the Nationwide Court docket Register. Furthermore, in advanced instances of competitors safety and instances within the discipline of public financial regulation, the Court docket of Competitors and Shopper Safety operates in Warsaw, and in public procurement instances, the Public Procurement Court docket.